All PSG EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Samarjit Paul
Published Aug 30, 2025 12:20 GMT
PSG EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked online (Image via EA Sports)
PSG EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked online (Image via EA Sports)

The leaked EA FC 26 player ratings have left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans eager see at their team will lineup in the game. Under the watchful guidance of Luis Enrique, PSG has had a fascinating previous season, winning the Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, and finishing as runner-up in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The leaked EA FC 26 player ratings of both PSG's men's and women's squads show how the club has the vision to reciprocate its domestic and continental success in the forthcoming days. Both squads have a blend of experience and youth, and can be highly beneficial for users choosing them in different EA FC 26 game modes.

Note: The ratings mentioned in the article have been leaked via futmind.com. The final PSG player ratings may differ once EA FC 26 releases in September 2025.

Complete list of PSG EA FC 26 player ratings

PSG's men's squad for the 2025-26 season features popular superstars like Dembele, Donnarumma, Hakimi, and Kvaratskhelia. Playing with the team can provide a definite impact on your career mode journey.

Here's the complete list of PSG's men's EA FC 26 player ratings:

PlayerPositionRating
Ousmane DembeleST/RW89
Gianluigi DonnarummaGK88
Achraf HakimiRB88
VitinhaCM/CDM88
MarquinhosCB87
Khvicha KvaratskheliaLW/RW/LM86
Nuno MendesLB85
Willian PachoCB85
Fabian RuizCM/CDM85
Joao NevesCM/CDM85
Desire DoueRW/LW/CM/RM84
Lucas ChevalierGK83
Bradley BarcolaLW/RW/LM83
Lucas HernandezCB/LB81
Warren Zaire-EmeryCM/CDM80
Gancalo RamosST80
Illia ZabarnyiCB79
Lee Kang-inRW/CM/RM79
Matvei SafonovGK78
Lucas BeraldoCB/LB78
Presnel KimpembeCB77
Senny MayuluCM75
Ibrahim MbayeRW/LW/RM66
Noham KamaraCB64
Here's the complete list of EA FC 26 ratings for the PSG women's squad:

PlayerPositionRating
Sakina KarchaouiCM/LW/LB87
Grace GeyoroCM/CAM86
Mary EarpsGK85
Crystal DunnCM/RM83
Griedge MbockCB83
Olga CarmonaLB83
Paulina DudekCB81
Elisa De AlmeidaCB81
Jackie GroenenCM/CDM80
Jade Le GuillyRB79
Romee LeuchterST/RW79
Tara Elimbi GilbertLB77
Eva GaetinoCB76
Joe EcheginiCM/ST75
Thiniba SamouraCB/RB75
Anais EbayilinCM69
Baby Jordy BeneraCM65
Oceane ToussaintGK65
The men's team has several personnel, such as Ousmane Dembele (89), Achraf Hakimi (88), and Vitinha (88), who could change the course of any match within minutes. Coupled with youngsters like Senny Mayulu (75) and Ibrahim Mbaye (66), PSG is potentially one of the most balanced teams in EA FC 26.

For the women's team, renowned veterans like Sakina Karchaoui (87), Grace Geyoro (86), and Mary Earps (85) form the core of the team in the upcoming season, seemingly providing solidarity in all three departments.

In conclusion, both PSG's men's and women's players can be great options to use in your Ultimate Team and career mode journey. The teams have a blend of sheer pace, strength, and mobility, making them great options for use.

