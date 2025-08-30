All PSG EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The leaked EA FC 26 player ratings have left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans eager see at their team will lineup in the game. Under the watchful guidance of Luis Enrique, PSG has had a fascinating previous season, winning the Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, and finishing as runner-up in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Ad

The leaked EA FC 26 player ratings of both PSG's men's and women's squads show how the club has the vision to reciprocate its domestic and continental success in the forthcoming days. Both squads have a blend of experience and youth, and can be highly beneficial for users choosing them in different EA FC 26 game modes.

Note: The ratings mentioned in the article have been leaked via futmind.com. The final PSG player ratings may differ once EA FC 26 releases in September 2025.

Ad

Trending

Complete list of PSG EA FC 26 player ratings

PSG's men's squad for the 2025-26 season features popular superstars like Dembele, Donnarumma, Hakimi, and Kvaratskhelia. Playing with the team can provide a definite impact on your career mode journey.

Here's the complete list of PSG's men's EA FC 26 player ratings:

Player Position Rating Ousmane Dembele ST/RW 89 Gianluigi Donnarumma GK 88 Achraf Hakimi RB 88 Vitinha CM/CDM 88 Marquinhos CB 87 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia LW/RW/LM 86 Nuno Mendes LB 85 Willian Pacho CB 85 Fabian Ruiz CM/CDM 85 Joao Neves CM/CDM 85 Desire Doue RW/LW/CM/RM 84 Lucas Chevalier GK 83 Bradley Barcola LW/RW/LM 83 Lucas Hernandez CB/LB 81 Warren Zaire-Emery CM/CDM 80 Gancalo Ramos ST 80 Illia Zabarnyi CB 79 Lee Kang-in RW/CM/RM 79 Matvei Safonov GK 78 Lucas Beraldo CB/LB 78 Presnel Kimpembe CB 77 Senny Mayulu CM 75 Ibrahim Mbaye RW/LW/RM 66 Noham Kamara CB 64

Ad

Here's the complete list of EA FC 26 ratings for the PSG women's squad:

Player Position Rating Sakina Karchaoui CM/LW/LB 87 Grace Geyoro CM/CAM 86 Mary Earps GK 85 Crystal Dunn CM/RM 83 Griedge Mbock CB 83 Olga Carmona LB 83 Paulina Dudek CB 81 Elisa De Almeida CB 81 Jackie Groenen CM/CDM 80 Jade Le Guilly RB 79 Romee Leuchter ST/RW 79 Tara Elimbi Gilbert LB 77 Eva Gaetino CB 76 Joe Echegini CM/ST 75 Thiniba Samoura CB/RB 75 Anais Ebayilin CM 69 Baby Jordy Benera CM 65 Oceane Toussaint GK 65

Ad

Also Read: All Bayern Munich EA FC 26 player ratings, leaked

The men's team has several personnel, such as Ousmane Dembele (89), Achraf Hakimi (88), and Vitinha (88), who could change the course of any match within minutes. Coupled with youngsters like Senny Mayulu (75) and Ibrahim Mbaye (66), PSG is potentially one of the most balanced teams in EA FC 26.

For the women's team, renowned veterans like Sakina Karchaoui (87), Grace Geyoro (86), and Mary Earps (85) form the core of the team in the upcoming season, seemingly providing solidarity in all three departments.

Ad

In conclusion, both PSG's men's and women's players can be great options to use in your Ultimate Team and career mode journey. The teams have a blend of sheer pace, strength, and mobility, making them great options for use.

Check out our articles on EA FC 26:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.