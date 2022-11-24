10 best PC Black Friday 2022 Sale deals for Steam, Epic Games Store, and others

Black Friday is almost upon us, and with its arrival comes exhilaration and excitement for video gamers around the world. Gaming enthusiasts often wait with bated breath for this occasion to spend their hard-earned money and acquire as many deals as possible on various platforms. This occurrence is the most predominant on PC, with incredible deals on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Black Friday is a momentous occasion for consumers of all sorts, so fans will be curious about which deals offer the best bang for their buck. Gamers are in for a treat as they will be spoilt with a wide gallery of games available at massive discounts. In such a scenario, they'll need all the help they can get in identifying the best deals from the lot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These incredible PC video games will be available for a fraction of their usual cost in the Black Friday Sale

1) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (GOTY Edition)

After the resounding success of Elden Ring earlier this year, fans of action-adventure video games will be eager to experience more of FromSoftware's incredible work. For these gamers, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be the ideal game to go for since this masterpiece secured the Game of the Year title in 2019.

Sekiro offers a thrilling combat experience that epitomizes the classic SoulsBorne formula perfected over the years by the legendary developers. The game will be available at a massive 50% discount on Steam during the Black Friday sale on Steam and is a must-try for any fans of this genre.

2) Sea of Thieves

After an underwhelming launch back in 2018, Sea of Thieves has redeemed itself and surpassed all expectations with its live service model and engaging content. It has rapidly become a fan-favorite amongst fans of multiplayer video games as it offers a collaborative first-person experience unlike any other, allowing gamers to roleplay as pirates.

Over the years, Sea of Thieves has received widespread critical acclaim and continues to deliver regular content to this day. The title will be available at a 50% discount on Steam during the Black Friday Sale and is a bargain for those looking for video games to sink their teeth into.

3) Monster Hunter: World

The Monster Hunter franchise is a classic in the genre of action RPGs, and with 2018's Monster Hunter: World, it was introduced to the latest generation of consoles. With the technological and computational power available now, the game was more expansive and visually impressive than any of its predecessors and received widespread critical acclaim.

It will be available at a 50% discount on Steam during the Black Friday sale. Fans of the iconic franchise will miss out if they don't make the most out of this opportunity and get their hands on this masterpiece.

4) Borderlands 3

2020 witnessed the return of the iconic looter-shooter franchise with the release of Borderlands 3. It is the fourth entry in the gallery of the franchise's video games and encapsulates the best aspects that the series is known for into one incredible first-person experience.

Borderlands 3 will be available at an unbelievable 75% discount on Steam during the Black Friday sale. With such a massive price exemption, gamers should consider this purchase during their Black Friday spending spree.

5) FIFA 23

With football being the most popular sport in the world, its popularity is visible in the world of video games as well. With over 10 million players in the first week, FIFA 23 had the biggest launch in the history of the iconic franchise. The title offers the most authentic and immersive simulation of the beautiful game, attracting fans from around the globe.

FIFA 23 will be available at a 40% discount at the Epic Games Store during the Black Friday Sale. Considering the fact that this will be the final iteration of the series before it is rebranded as EA Sports FC, it is as good a time as any for fans to get their hands on FIFA 23.

6) God of War (2018)

Santa Monica Studios released the title in 2018 with their reboot of the God of War franchise, adapting the series for a newer demographic and delivering a stunning storytelling experience. Originally released as a PlayStation exclusive, the game was later released on PC as well.

With God of War: Ragnarok being released recently, fans will be eagerly waiting for the game to receive a PC port. However, in the meantime, they can experience the prequel in all its glory as it will be available at a 25% discount on Epic Games Store during Black Friday.

7) Sifu

Sifu took the gaming world by storm in 2022, impressing both casuals and critics alike. It offers a unique take on the classic "beat-em-up" combat genre of video games, portraying the narrative in a way that is inspired by martial arts movies.

The combat mechanics and the unique life-death system employed by Sifu are a breath of fresh air, providing fans with an experience unlike any other. Sifu will be available at a 25% discount on the Epic Games Store during the Black Friday Sale.

8) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Game of the Year Edition)

When it comes to timeless classics, few video games are as recognizable and iconic as The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. Released in 2016, the game is considered one of the best video games of all time with an engrossing plotline, vast open world, incredibly detailed side quests, and RPG mechanics.

The Witcher 3 will be available at an incredible 80% discount during the Black Friday sale on the Epic Games Store. This is the perfect opportunity for gamers to experience this masterpiece in all its glory with the Game of the Year edition.

9) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Speaking of timeless classics, Skyrim is considered by many to be the most iconic RPG title of all time. Released originally in 2011, the game has stood the test of time and is still popular amongst gamers to this day. It offers the most immersive and detailed RPG experience, with a plethora of side quests and storylines, keeping gamers occupied and entertained for countless hours.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition will be available at a 75% discount on the Epic Games store during the Black Friday sale. It is a legendary title that every gamer must experience, and this Black Friday sale offers the perfect opportunity.

10) Far Cry 6

Starring the legendary Giancarlo Esposito as the antagonist, Far Cry 6 is the latest entry in the vast gallery of Far Cry games and takes the franchise back to the formula that made it a fan favorite. The exotic location, expansive open world, first-person combat, and traversal mechanics, as well as the incredible array of weaponry and vehicles, all combine to offer a classic Far Cry experience.

The game will be available at a 75% discount on Fanatical during their Black Friday Sale. It is an excellent option for fans of the first-person shooter genre looking to try something new.

Poll : 0 votes