10 best PS4 game deals during Holiday Sale 2022

PlayStation’s Holiday Sale is here, and it offers massive discounts on many popular PS4 games. The lineup includes amazing titles like Uncharted 4, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

The end-of-the-year sale has over 700 items on discount, with 388 being full games and the others being game bundles, DLCs, and other add-ons. Let’s take a look at some of the best deals on PS4 games during PlayStation’s Holiday Sale this year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. It only lists discounted offers available in India.

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2, and 8 other PS4 game deals you should check out in Holiday Sale 2022

1) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition

Base Price: Rs 3999

Discounted Price: Rs 599

Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the highest-rated games of 2019. Set five years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the title gives players control of a Jedi named Padawan Cal Kestis.

Some of Jedi: Fallen Order's best features are the animation and mechanics of Cal’s lightsabers, as well as a little droid named BD-1.

The Deluxe edition of the game comes with the following:

The Crimson BD-1 skin

The Crimson Mantis skin

Digital Art Book

“Director’s Cut” behind-the-scenes videos featuring over 90 minutes of footage from the making of the game.

There is currently an 85% discount on Jedi: Fallen Order in the PlayStation store.

2) UFC 4 Deluxe Edition

Base Price: Rs 4499

Discounted Price: Rs 899

UFC 4 is the next chapter in the popular MMA fighting video game series from Electronic Arts. Released in 2020, the game lets players pick their favorite fighter from 229 options. The Deluxe Edition comes with four exclusive fighters and a "starter bundle" with cosmetics and UFC points.

The game has a detailed Career Mode that allows players to pursue a UFC career. While it mostly stays true to the series, the title doesn’t include an Ultimate Team option.

There is an 80% discount on UFC 4 during the PlayStation Holiday Sale.

3) FIFA 23 Standard Edition

Base Price: Rs 3999

Discounted Price: Rs 1999

EA Sports’ FIFA 23 is the latest entry in the franchise. Surprisingly, however, it is also on sale in the PlayStation store.

Released less than three months ago, the standard edition of the popular football video game is available at a 50% discount during the PlayStation Holiday Sale.

4) Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition

Base Price: Rs 3999

Discounted Price: Rs 399

Need for Speed is one of the best franchises in the racing genre of games, and 2019’s NFS Heat doesn’t disappoint.

While the title isn’t as memorable as the classic NFS Most Wanted, it’s still a solid racing game. It is available at a staggering 90% discount during the PlayStation Holiday Sale

5) Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle

Base Price: Rs 2499

Discounted Price: Rs 624

There is currently a 75% discount on Uncharted 4 and the Lost Legacy bundle, bringing together two of the best AAA games for the PS4 in a single package.

2016’s Uncharted 4 gives players control of the legendary Nathan Drake, who travels worldwide in search of the fabled treasure of notorious pirate Henry Avery. Lost Legacy, on the other hand, takes place in India, with Chloe Frazer as its protagonist. It should be noted that this bundle is only available digitally.

6) The Last of Us Part II

Base Price: Rs 2499

Discounted Price: Rs 624

The Last of Us Part II is the acclaimed sequel to 2013’s The Last of Us. Named Game of the Year in 2020, the story begins five years after the events of the original. This time around, however, players play as Ellie, not Joel. The game takes players on a journey from the mountains of Wyoming to the seaport city of Seattle.

Players can get The Last of Us Part II at a 75% discount during the PlayStation Holiday Sale.

7) Red Dead Redemption 2

Base Price: Rs 4000

Discounted Price: Rs 1320

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the highly-decorated successor to 2010’s Red Dead Redemption. While the second game came out eight years after its predecessor in 2018, its story serves as a prequel to the first title. Players take on the role of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw and a member of the Dutch Van der Linde gang.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available at a 67% discount during the PlayStation Holiday Sale.

8) A Way Out

Base Price: Rs 1499

Discounted Price: Rs 299

EA’s A Way Out is a co-op game. The game tells the story of two prisoners as they plan and execute their escape. Players control Vincent and Leo as the two characters forge an alliance and work towards gaining their freedom.

A Way Out is available at a whopping 80% discount during the PlayStation Holiday Sale.

9) Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Complete Edition

Base Price: Rs 9825

Discounted Price: Rs 3438

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the latest entry in the timeless Assassin’s Creed series. This time around, players get to explore the Viking era, with many sections of the game also containing elements of Norse Mythology.

Players can choose between a male and female character model named Eivor. Both renditions of the character are skilled Viking warriors who are trained in the art of war.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition is available at a 65% discount during the PlayStation Holiday Sale. It comes with every bit of content released for the game, which includes:

The base game

Wrath of the Druids expansion

The Siege of Paris expansion

Ultimate Pack

Dawn of Ragnarök Expansion

10) ARK: Survival Evolved

Base Price: Rs 1499

Discounted Price: Rs 374

ARK: Survival Evolved is one of the most unique survival games out there. While its survival and base-building mechanics share many similarities with games like Rust and Valheim, one of the biggest differences is its inclusion of dinosaurs (or, at least, dinosaur-like creatures).

Players can team up with their friends and play on large online servers where they must resist the local wildlife and other players to survive.

ARK: Survival Evolved is available at a 75% discount on the PlayStation store.

