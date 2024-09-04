10 Best Shooting Guards in NBA 2K25

The buzz around NBA 2K25 is at an all-time high with the game's release just days away from now. Fans are busy looking for the best-rated players in different positions in this year's iteration of the long-running franchise, and one of the more popular queries in this category is Shooting Guards. For those wondering, Shooting Guards (or simply SG) have the responsibility of taking shots and scoring points, as well as some defensive duties.

In this article, we will take a look at the ten best Shooting Guards in NBA 2K25.

Note: The entries are based on each player's NBA 2K25 overall rating.

Jaylen Brown and 9 other best Shooting Guards in NBA 2K25

1) Luka Doncic

Doncic playing for Dallas Mavericks (Image via Getty)

Overall rating: 97

Luka Doncic is the best-rated Shooting Guard in NBA 2K25. He plays for the Dallas Mavericks and is 6 feet 7 inches tall. Doncic's wingspan is 6 feet 8 inches and his Inside and Outside Scoring have been rated 86 and 92, respectively, this year.

2) Anthony Edwards

Edwards in action at the Olympics (Image via Getty)

Overall rating: 93

Anthony Edwards has spent five years in the NBA and he plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall with a 6 feet 9-inch wingspan. Edwards's Inside and Outside Scoring ratings are 78 and 92 in the game this year, respectively.

3) Devin Booker

Booker at the 2024 Summer Olympics (Image via Getty)

Overall rating: 93

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker has spent ten years in the NBA. The 6-foot-5-inch Shooting Guard has a wingspan of 6 feet and 6 inches. His Inside Scoring has been rated 79 and Outside Scoring an impressive 94 in NBA 2K25.

4) Donovan Mitchell

Mitchel goes for a shot (Image via Getty)

Overall rating: 92

Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell has spent eight years in the NBA. His Inside Scoring is rated 70 and his Outside Scoring is 90 in this edition of the NBA 2K franchise. Mitchell's height is 6 feet 1 inch and his wingspan is 6 feet 10 inches.

5) Jaylen Brown

Brown against Houston Rockets (Image via Getty)

Overall rating: 92

Jaylen Brown has spent nine years in the NBA and plays for the Boston Celtics. His Inside and Outside Scoring ratings in NBA 2K25 are 80 and 91, respectively. The Shooting Guard stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall with a 7 feet wingspan.

6) Paul George

George has previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers (Image via Getty)

Overall rating: 89

Paul George has spent 15 years in the NBA. He plays for the Philadelphia 76ers as well and stands at 6 feet 8 inches tall. His wingspan is 6 feet 11 inches and has ratings of 71 and 90 in Inside and Outside Scoring, respectively, this year.

7) Tyrese Maxey

Maxey in action for the 76ers (Image via Getty)

Overall rating: 89

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia 76er's 6 feet 2 inch Shooting Guard. His wingspan is 6 feet 5 inches and he has spent five years in the NBA. In this year's iteration of the game, Maxey's Inside and Outside Scoring are rated 67 and 90, respectively.

8) Derrick White

White against Charlotte Hornets (Image via Getty)

Overall rating: 86

Boston Celtics' Derrick White has ratings of 59 in Inside Scoring and 90 in Outside Scoring in NBA 2K25. He has spent eight years in the NBA, is 6 feet 4 inches tall, and has a 6 feet 8-inch wingspan.

9) Dejounte Murray

Murray has previously played for San Antonio Spurs (Image via Getty)

Overall rating: 86

Dejounte Murray plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. He is 6 feet 5 inches tall and has a 6 feet 10-inch wingspan. His Inside and Outside Scoring ratings in the game this year are 65 and 91, respectively.

10) Bradley Beal

Beal against Minnesota Timberwolves (Image via Getty)

Overall rating: 85

Bradley Beal is the Phoenix Suns' 6 feet 4 inch Shooting Guard with a 6 feet 8 inch wingspan. He has spent 13 years in the NBA and has ratings of 85 and 69 in Outside and Inside Scoring in the game this year, respectively.

