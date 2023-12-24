10 best visual novel game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

The annual Steam Winter Sale 2023 has begun, bringing with it amazing discounts on a wide range of genres. Naturally, this extends into visual novels as well, with multiple titles such as Phoenix Wright and Steins; Gate being up on sale at respectable discounts. In particular, this genre of games are a great candidate for the refreshed Steam Deck OLED, being ideal for portable play with breaks between sessions.

Readers can find a list of 10 such best visual novel games they can purchase during the Steam Winter Sale of 2023, along with their effective price after discounts.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Top 10 visual novel games to grab at the Steam Winter Sale 2023

1) Doki Doki Literature Club! (30% off at $10.49)

Doki Doki Literature Club! is an excellent psychological horror visual novel, despite its innocent appearance (Image via Team Salvato)

First released as a free-to-play visual novel in 2017, Doki Doki Literature Club follows the tried and tested trope of the dating sim visual novel genre. Things quickly take a strange turn however, with elements of psychological horror being incorporated into the seemingly innocent premise.

The game has garnered critical acclaim since its release, and is a great visual novel to recommend for beginners in search of psychological horror VNs.

A “Plus” version of the game is available to purchase during the Steam Winter Sale, which includes additional content, along with visual upgrades.

Link to the store page.

2) Hatoful Boyfriend (85% off at $9.99)

Hatoful Boyfriend is a bizzare visual novel about romancing pigeons (Image via Mediatonic)

Hatoful Boyfriend is a bizarre dating sim that has the player enter the St. PigeoNation Institute as the only human student wirthin the avian population. Players will meet a charming set of feathered friends as they develop new relationships and romances.

The real draw of the game (beside its wacky premise) is its underlying dark lore that is sure to keep readers engaged as they progress through the multiple endings.

Link to the store page.

3) AI: The Somnium Files (80% off at $7.99)

AI: The Somnium Files is a detective mystery set set in a futuristic version of Japan (Image via Spike Chunsoft)

AI: The Somnium Files is a visual novel released by Spike Chunsoft. This 2019 title follows protagonist Kaname Date as he tries to solve the series of murders that have terrorized the town, extracting memories of suspects to complete investigations.

The game blends together first-person and third-person perspectives to deliver an intriguing story set in a future version of Tokyo.

A DLC expansion known as the Nirvana Initiative is also available for purchase during the Steam Winter Sale.

Link to the store page.

4) Higurashi When They Cry Hou+ (41% off at $39.87, bundle)

Higurashi When They Cry Huo is a grisly tale of paranoia and despair (Image via MangaGamer)

Higurashi When They Cry is a horror visual novel created by Ryukishi07 and 07th Expansion. The game has garnered a sizable fanbase since its initial 2002 launch in Japan, considered by many to be a horror masterpiece.

Higurashi has since released multiple expansions and an anime series that perfectly depict the dark themes of despair and paranoia as the group attempts to solve the string of murders that take place in the otherwise quiet town of Hinamizawa.

A collection of these games is available to purchase as a bundle in the Steam Winter Sale, titled as “Higurashi When They Cry Hou+”.

Link to the store page.

5) Slay the Princess (10% off at $16.19)

Slay the princess or save her? (Image via Black Tabby Games)

Slay the Princess is a rather recent visual novel, being released on October 23, 2023. One of the more unique titles in this list, the game follows players as they travel to a cabin with the sole objective of killing the princess in order to prevent the end of the world.

Things are, however, not as they seem, with the princess doing everything in her might to charm and distract the player. The game features a distinct artstyle, with multiple endings - each connecting into an overarching plot that details the entirety of the story.

Despite its meager 10% discount, Slay the Princess remains a solid recommendation for fans of the visual novel genre.

Link to the store page.

6) Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (67% off at $9.89)

The Ace Attorney trilogy is a great pick in this year's Steam Winter Sale (Image via Capcom)

The Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney series needs no introduction. Released by Capcom for the Game Boy Advance in 2001, the title has players step into the shoes of rookie attorney Phoenix Wright, as they tackle a variety of cases, attempting to clear clients of all charges.

The game has tremendously grown in popularity since then, with ports to multiple platforms. Players are tasked with cross-examining defendants, in both the courtroom and primary investigation using a cursor to highlight evidence and faults in testimonies.

The entire trilogy can be found bundled together during the Steam Winter Sale.

Link to the store page.

7) Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (30% off at $13.99)

The first Danganronpa game blends together multiple genres beautifully (Image via Spike Chunsoft Co.)

The first entry in the Danganronpa series, Trigger Happy Havoc was first released on the PlayStation Portable. The game follows a group of students as they are trapped in Hope’s Peak Academy by the animatronic known as Monokuma.

The 15 students are offered a chance to escape if they willingly murder a fellow classmate, whilst simultaneously escaping charges.

The game blends in multiple genres, such as shooters and dating sims to deliver a rather unique experience. The courtroom trials in particular, are immensely satisfying to play through.

The Steam version of the game features updated visuals and smoother controls.

Link to the store page.

8) VA-11 Hall A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (33% off at $10.04)

VA-11 Hall-A is an intriguing title with beautiful artwork (Image via Sukeban Games)

VA-11 Hall A: Cyberpunk Bartender is a visual novel set in a dystopian, cyberpunk future. Players assume control of protagonist “Jill” as they take on the role of a bartender.

Along the way, players will meet a variety of unique characters, each with their own personalities, lore set in a non-linear narrative.

The gameplay for VA-11 Hall A revolves around mixing drinks together, and following certain recipes - all presented in beautiful retro pixel-art form.

Link to the store page.

9) Clannad (70% off at $13.49)

Clannad is a heartfelt classic about hardships, love and acceptance (Image via VisualArts/Key)

Clannad is a romance visual novel that was released first in 2004. The game follows Tomoya Okazaki as he searches for meaning to his chaotic life after the death of his mother. Events follow, and he eventually meets a colorful cast of characters.

What follows is a heartfelt story about love, loss and healing that is sure to bring players to tears by the end of its moving finale.

Clannad is a classic and is highly recommended to pick up during this year’s Steam Winter Sale.

Link to the store page.

10) Steins;Gate (50% off at $14.99)

Steins;Gate is a mind-bending visual novel that will leave players in tears (image via Spike Chunsoft Co.)

Steins;Gate is considered by many one of the best visual novels to date, filled to the brim with amazing characters and a mind-bending story that will keep players glued to their screens until the very end.

The game follows a group of young scientists as they discover a way to send messages to the past, inadvertently entangling themselves in a conspiracy that threatens to lead the world to ruin.

The Steam version of Steins;Gate features 1080p visuals and enhanced artwork whilst still keeping true to the original release.

Link to the store page.

For more deals during the Steam Winter Sale 2023, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.