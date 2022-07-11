10 hidden gems on Steam you didn't know about (2022)

With dozens of games released every month, the Steam digital storefront for PC has never been more appealing. Players have access to a massive catalog of games to try and purchase. These offerings range from big-budget AAA releases that everyone talks about to smaller-scale indie passion projects.

Speaking of the latter, the steady influx of games from smaller studios certainly increases gaming options for Steam players. But at the same time, there is also the problem of "quantity over quality," with many underrated games frequently going under gamers' radars.

Here are some underappreciated games to check out on Steam

1) Dust: An Elysian Tail

Developed by Humble Hearts and published by Microsoft Studios, Dust: An Elysian Tail is a beloved cult classic. It is a 2D hack & slash side-scroller featuring anthropomorphic creatures. The main character, Dust, comes across a sentient sword called the Blade of Ahrah and must deal with monsters throughout the journey. The combat is fast-paced and fluid, with Dust able to juggle enemies using complex combos. Paired with a beautiful hand-drawn art style, the game is an adventure worth checking out on Steam.

2) Battle Chef Brigade

What happens when you combine tile-matching puzzlers with side-scroller action? You get Battle Chef Brigade from Trinket Studios. As the name suggests, it is a culinary-themed game. Players take the role of Mina, an aspiring chef who runs away from her village to join the popular Brigade to test her cooking & hunting skills against the continent's best cooks. Players must hunt down odd creatures and collect ingredients during 2D platformer segments to use in puzzle-based standoffs against other talented cooks.

3) Thumper

The precision of rhythm games and the thrill of horror come together in Thumper. Developed by Drool, players navigate a beetle through surreal dimensions while avoiding hazards.

The neon lights and rumbling background music supplement the challenging gameplay as players grind, jump, and dash their way through levels. Every so often, the game throws new mechanics at the players, further testing reflexes. Whatever players may think of the game, there is certainly nothing else like this on Steam.

4) Strange Brigade

Rebellion @Rebellion



Watch the Story Trailer now and follow We're thrilled to announce that Strange Brigade will be launching August 28th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC!Watch the Story Trailer now and follow @StrangeBrigade for all the latest news, videos, competitions and more! We're thrilled to announce that Strange Brigade will be launching August 28th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC!Watch the Story Trailer now and follow @StrangeBrigade for all the latest news, videos, competitions and more! https://t.co/gYcOMqcf6U

One of the more recent offerings from Rebellion on Steam, Strange Brigade marries third-person gameplay with a B-movie-inspired setting based on Egyptian mythology. After the barbaric Queen Seteki's spirit is unleashed from her resting tomb, the Strange Brigade is called in to clean up the mess. A group of skilled adventurers, the Brigade is armed with a variety of weaponry to take down hordes of evil.

The game is inspired by Left 4 Dead as well as the developer's own Zombie Army Trilogy games. As such, it is also a co-op experience allowing for up to four players to face off against undead foes, puzzles, and traps.

5) Get Even

Created by The Farm 51 of Chernobylite fame, Get Even is a psychological thriller FPS released in 2017 on Steam. Taking on the role of Cole Black, players make their way through an abandoned insane asylum on the orders of the mysterious Red.

Players will be armed with guns and a camera and can interact with the inmates, many of whom are hostile. Since the game places an emphasis on stealth and a non-lethal playstyle, killing is discouraged, and players can get penalized for it.

6) Savant: Ascent

Looking for something short but sweet from the Steam store? Then D-Pad Studio has you covered with Savant: Ascent. Players control the powerful Alchemist, a mechanical wizard who tries to possess the power of a mysterious orb. He's able to shoot volleys of magic missiles, useful for taking down spawning waves of enemies. The game features music from artist Savant, which are collectibles in the form of six gold discs that also grant new abilities. Players will have to ascend the tower and fight the enemy waiting atop.

7) AER Memories of Old

This serene exploration platformer puts players in the shoes of a shapeshifter sent on a pilgrimage to the Land of Gods. Developer Forgotten Key takes obvious inspiration from series like Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda with its puzzle dungeons. However, a lot of the time will be spent flying around the sky-high lands as players can transform into a bird and soar through the cel-shaded world. Players will have a great time discovering the mysterious ruins and secrets this lofty land hides.

8) Wargroove

Wargroove takes a leaf from two iconic Nintendo franchises: Advance Wars and Fire Emblem. Newly crowned queen Mercia soon faces an invasion by the undead Felheim Legion. The gameplay takes place across levels, each with different objectives and parameters.

There are several units to command, including unique characters with special abilities. Battles play out on a grid map, and each unit is weak to some other type. Those still awaiting the release of the Advance Wars remake for Nintendo Switch might want to check this out before the game gets released.

9) Gunfire Reborn

505 Games @505_Games



505.games/GunfireRebornG…



#GunfireReborn @XboxGamePass Gunfire Reborn is coming to Xbox Game Pass in October! Play the hit first-person roguelike game on Xbox Series X/S or Game Pass for PC! @XboxGamePass PC Gunfire Reborn is coming to Xbox Game Pass in October! Play the hit first-person roguelike game on Xbox Series X/S or Game Pass for PC! 🎮 505.games/GunfireRebornG… 🎮 #GunfireReborn @XboxGamePass @XboxGamePassPC https://t.co/qhi9TDwO2u

Duoyi Games' Gunfire Reborn brings Borderlands-esque gunplay to the realm of roguelikes. As an FPS looter game, players pick a unique hero (each with their own skills) and embark through levels, taking down foes and acquiring new weapons and abilities. Death restarts the game all over, and each playthrough will be different owing to the procedurally generated levels. Co-op is also a selling point, allowing Steam players to let their friends tag along for some carnage.

10) Cypher

Intrigued by cryptography? Cypher from Mathew Brown is an interesting and educational experience that tests a player's logical skills. It is a first-person puzzle game set in a museum lush with a variety of cryptography-based puzzles. There are countless tough challenges on display, from simple substitution ciphers to the Enigma machine. It is certainly one of the toughest puzzlers available on Steam.

