10 lowest rated WWE 2K25 wrestlers

With over 300 Superstars, Legends, and Hall of Famers to choose from in WWE 2K25, you have plenty of options to build your dream matches. However, not everyone on the roster is a powerhouse — some wrestlers are rated much lower than others. While these ratings might suggest limitations, each wrestler brings unique attributes that can provide distinct gameplay experiences.

Here's an overview of the 10 lowest-rated wrestlers in WWE 2K25:

10 lowest overall ratings in WWE 2K25

10) Kit Wilson

Kit Wilson has a rating of 71 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Kit Wilson shares the same strengths and weaknesses as his partner Elton Prince. With a rating of 71 in WWE 2K25, he is a part of the SmackDown roster and competes as a cruiserweight. Wilson made his main series debut in WWE 2K23 and was first seen in WWE SuperCard. He’s best used in tag team matches where teamwork can overcome his weaknesses.

9) Elton Prince

Elton Prince has a rating of 71 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Elton Prince, one-half of the Pretty Deadly tag team, appears for the third time in the series with a rating of 71. He’s part of the SmackDown roster and competes as a cruiserweight. Prince made his main series debut in WWE 2K23 and first appeared in WWE SuperCard. His flashy style and teamwork with Kit Wilson are fun to play with, but his solo potential is limited by his low rating.

8) R-Truth

R-Truth has a rating of 71 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

A fan favorite with plenty of charisma, R-Truth makes his 15th appearance in WWE 2K25. His comedic timing and creative style make him fun to play, but his 71 rating reflects his role as more of a mid-card entertainer than a serious contender.

R-Truth is part of the SmackDown roster and competes as a light heavyweight. He debuted in the main series in WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2010 and was first introduced as K-Kwik in WWE Raw. His versatility makes him fun to use even if he’s not the strongest out there.

7) Cruz Del Toro

Cruz del Toro has a rating of 69 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Cruz Del Toro’s speed and agility make him an exciting choice in the ring, but his rating of 69 reflects his limited success on the main roster. He’s featured on Raw and competes as a cruiserweight. Del Toro debuted in the main series in WWE 2K22 (as Raul Mendoza) and was first introduced in WWE SuperCard. He’s a fun pick for fast-paced matches but not a reliable winner.

6) Giovanni Vinci

Giovanni Vinci has a rating of 69 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Giovanni Vinci (formerly Fabian Aichner) is technically gifted, but his low rating of 69 reflects his mid-card status in WWE 2K25. He’s on the SmackDown roster and competes as a light heavyweight. Vinci made his main series debut in WWE 2K22 and was introduced in WWE SuperCard. He’s a solid choice for technical matches but not strong enough to compete with top-tier wrestlers.

5) Akira Tozawa

Akira Tozawa has a rating of 68 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Akira Tozawa has been a mainstay in WWE games for years. He is a part of the Raw roster and has a rating of 68 in WWE 2K25. Tozawa debuted in the main series in WWE 2K18 and was first seen in WWE SuperCard. His quick, hard-hitting style makes him fun to control, but he’s unlikely to stand up to stronger competition.

4) Joaquin Wilde

Jaoquin Wilde has a rating of 68 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Joaquin Wilde’s flashy, high-flying style is entertaining, but his lack of major wins keeps him at a modest 68 rating. He’s on the Raw roster and competes as a cruiserweight. Wilde made his main series debut in WWE 2K22 and first appeared in WWE SuperCard. He’s a solid option for cruiserweight matches but is unlikely to make a big impact against higher-rated opponents.

3) Dexter Lumis '23

Dexter Lumis '23 has a rating of 66 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Dexter Lumis has a 66 rating in WWE 2K25. He is a part of the SmackDown roster and competes as a heavyweight in WWE. He first appeared in the main series in WWE 2K22 and was introduced in WWE SuperCard. His methodical, silent persona adds to the fun, but you must rely on strategy rather than raw power.

2) Ashante Thee Adonis

Ashante Thee Adonis has a rating of 62 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Ashante Thee Adonis is a light heavyweight with an overall rating of 62 and is part of the NXT roster. He made his main series debut in WWE 2K23, although his first appearance was in WWE SuperCard. Adonis has had an uneven career, which is reflected in his low rating.

1) Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff has a rating of 58 (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Eric Bischoff holds the lowest rating in the game at 58, which makes sense since he was more of an authority figure than a wrestler. Though he had a few matches, they were never his strength. Still, older fans may enjoy playing as him for nostalgia — just don't expect him to be a powerhouse.

Although these wrestlers have the lowest ratings in WWE 2K25, they’re not useless. Some of them have unique move sets, interesting personas, and team dynamics that can still give you an edge. If you like a challenge, picking one of these underdogs and working your way to victory could feel surprisingly rewarding!

