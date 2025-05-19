10 most popular characters in Honkai Star Rail (2025)

The Honkai Star Rail Chinese community had recently held a poll to decide the most popular characters in the game. The poll results have finally been tallied, and the winners have now been announced. A list featuring the top 10 most popular Honkai Star Rail characters has been released, and the results have sparked interesting discussions amongst the global fanbase.

This article lists these 10 most popular characters in Honkai Star Rail, as revealed via the 2025 popularity poll.

Honkai Star Rail popularity poll reveals top 10 most-liked characters

A Honkai Star Rail popularity poll was recently conducted by the Chinese fanbase, wherein all Chinese players (anyone owning a Douyin, Wechat, or QQ account — all of which require Chinese phone numbers to sign up) could log in and vote for their favorite characters.

Voting for the poll began on May 2, 2025, and the final winners were announced on May 19, 2025. According to the results, the most popular character for 2025 is Dan Heng: Imbibitor Lunae. Here is a list of the top 10 popular characters, along with the overall number of votes they received in this poll:

Dan Heng: Imbibitor Lunae (55586 votes) Aventurine (45784 votes) Sunday (23880 votes) Kafka (21965 votes) Jing Yuan (20219 votes) Anaxa (16669 votes) Robin (16086 votes) Acheron (12111 votes) Mydei (11912 votes) March 7th: Hunt (11125 votes)

Dan Heng: Imbibitor Lunae winning the popularity poll is not very surprising, as he is an extremely beloved character amongst the Honkai Star Rail Chinese community. Aventurine follows Dan Heng as the second in line, with a pretty high vote count.

Sunday, Kafka, and Jing Yuan's overall vote counts are somewhat close, implying they were involved in some tough competition. Interestingly, Jing Yuan was the winner of this very same popularity poll that was hosted last year in 2024.

The rest of the characters featured in the top 10 list are also well-liked overall. Anaxa is the most recently launched character to make it to this list, with his banner still ongoing in-game while the voting process was underway.

Other winners of the Honkai Star Rail popularity poll

Winners for other categories have also been revealed (Image via HoYoverse)

The popularity poll had a few other categories as well, the winners for which have also been announced. They are:

Most popular male character: Dan Heng

Most popular female character: Kafka

Most popular mascot: Pom Pom

Most popular PV: Reveal Trailer - "Next Stop, the Stars!"

Most popular highlight (cutscene): Sunday vs. Astral Express crew

Most popular in-game event: Cosmodyssey 2024

