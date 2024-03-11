10 video games that desperately need a remake in 2024

We are currently living in the age of remakes and remasters of older video games. With the advancement in development technologies, franchises have been actively remaking old video games with improved gameplay mechanics, graphics, and sounds systems that can be played in the latest consoles. To remake old video games takes a lot of time and tedious effort, but it’s a great way for the new generation players to get a taste of some of the timeless classics.

With that said, there are several titles now that can be identified as a classic today. In this feature, we’ll take a look at a few all-time great video games that deserves a remake in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article refelcts the writer's views and choices.

Top 10 video games that can be superhits again if remade

1) Sonic Adventure 2 (2001)

Most of the Sonic Adventure games have often been a complete mess of many gameplay features. This was due to the fact that the developers always tried to make characters distinct, each with their unique style of play. However, this was not in the case of Sonic Adventure 2. The title had only three distinct playstyles, which made it a far more balanced Sonic Adventure title than the ones released later.

While it’s true that later Sonic platformer games did far better when it comes to level designs and overall music and graphics, Sonic Adventure 2 stands out because of its easier-to-navigate controls. It definitely deserves a remake with superior graphics, and more complicated level designs and boss fights.

2) Zoo Tycoon 2 (2004)

Zoo Tycoon 2 is a legendary business management/simulation video game of the early 2000s that lets you be the owner of a zoo. As the owner, you are responsible for managing and maintaining your zoo business with limited land and monetary resources.

As the manager, it is totally up to you which animals you would like to keep. More than maintaining the ideal habitat for the various animals residing in your sanctuary, Zoo Tycoon 2 also puts equal emphasis on the business management aspect of the game.

Everything from which food stalls and recreational activities you want to put in to the ticket pricing is in your hands. Its high time Zoo Tycoon 2 gets its long-anticipated remake with better 3D graphics and more micromanagement fun.

3) Chrono Trigger (1995)

Chrono Trigger is considered as one of the greatest RPGs ever released. The title manages to weave an epic tale of time travel. Featuring a myriad set of characters offering innovative combat systems and multiple endings, Chrono Trigger set new standards for the RPG genre back in the mid-90s.

A remake of this epic video game would serve as a momentous occasion in the history of the RPG genre. By leveraging the latest game development engines, developers can provide a fresh new look on this epic RPG adventure game, while preserving the mechanics that made Chrono Trigger an evergreen masterpiece.

4) Persona 4 Golden (2012)

In light of the recent Persona 3 Reload announcements, the potential for a Persona 4 Golden rewind looks eminent as well. While Persona 4 Golden remains enjoyable even today, the release of Persona 3 necessitates the remake for a seamless and modernized series.

Persona 4 has had a significant contribution to the Persona series’ popularity. Now, the title's PS2 era 3D models, antiquated dungeon crawling mechanics, and outdated combat systems can be drastically improved upon with modern game development engines to align the entire modern day Persona trilogy with the latest standards.

5) The Simpsons: Hit & Run (2003)

The Simpsons: Hit & Run is a massively loved title among those who have actually played it. Otherwise, this gem of an action-adventure game often goes under the radar. Set in a dystopic Springfield set-up along with the voiceovers and storytelling from the original Simpsons crew made it a thrilling action-adventure title back in the early 20s.

Despite being a well-rounded game, The Simpsons: Hit & Run has not aged well in the graphics department at all. Therefore, now is the right time to reawaken one of the most underrated yet a complete action-adventure games.

6) Final Fantasy XI (2002)

For an MMORPG game successfully running since 2002, Final Fantasy XI is finally due for a graphics update. Even a simple upgrade from DirectX 8 to DirectX 10 would show a massive improvement. Apart from that, Final Fantasy XI is one of the most underrated titles of the series despite having one of the most customizable systems in the series.

More than a great adventure title combat wise, Final Fantasy XI backs it up with a phenomenal story through its classic JRPG mechanics. It is definitely worth of a modern day remake.

7) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)

Recently, there has been a huge resurgence among developers to remake video games based on the Star Wars universe. As such, the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic could also prove to be a major hit. Released in 2003, it was way ahead of its time as it enabled the players to carve out their own unique Jedi adventure.

Coupled with a deep lore and a memorable cast of characters, this title has managed to leave a lasting impression among Star Wars fans and gamers who have tried it. A rework with modern day visuals and a much more refined gameplay system is a great opportunity to re-introduce this once great RPG to the new generation of gamers.

8) Bioshock (2007)

We know that Bioshock 4 is currently under development, but every fan would love to play a remastered version of the original. The primary antagonist Andrew Ryan narrates a fantastic story in the Bioshock original with his radio recordings, which made this game such a thrilling ride at the first place.

Moreover, the level designs and the overall atmosphere of the game is incredible that always manages to keep you at your toes. Developers can do so much more with this horror aspect of the video game with a remake. Although released in 2007, Bioshock brings in a ton of creative weapons into the mix that is really fun to experiment with even today, even though the title’s graphics has become outdated.

9) Metal Gear Solid (1998)

The original Metal Gear Solid does have a remake in the form of Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes released back in 2004. However, a gap of 20 years since then cannot be considered a remake in the truest sense. Although there has been some fresh rumors over the internet about a decisive high-definition Metal Gear Solid remake, but only time will tell how true such rumors are.

Being one of the greatest single player video games of all time, there is no doubt that taking down the enemies in a modern day graphic system is exactly what Metal Gear Solid deserves.

10) Fallout: New Vegas (2010)

Set in a post-apocalyptic southern Nevada, Fallout: New Vegas is an action-packed RPG adventure where you get a variety of ways to build your characters. The multiple ways you can approach the quests makes it a timeless classic.

However, Fallout: New Vegas’ strongest feature is its post-apocalyptic atmospheric setting and music, which completely manage to captivate the ones playing it. Fallout: New Vegas is not just an old classic but a genre-defining video game well deserving of a remake.

The above mentioned video games is a personalized list. There are many other titles that equally deserves to be on it, and here are some honorable mentions:

Devil May Cry

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy IX

Dead Rising

Silent Hill

Half Life 2

Which of these classic video games would you like to see remade again? Let us know in the comments below. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest gaming updates, guides, and more.