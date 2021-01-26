18-year old makes Chess World Champ "Magnus Carlsen" resign during a Classical game

Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen was beaten by an 18-year-old Grandmaster, Andrew Esipenko, after realizing his position was hopeless.

Many of those who grow up playing chess learn that it is disrespectful to continue a game that is obviously a lost cause. Magnus is the world champion and would quickly know when his position has been lost. From the start of the clip, he can be seen looking around his board. His face is a dead giveaway for the situation.

It was by no means an easy win for Andrew either. After the world champion resigned, Andrew sat back in his chair as if exhausted. To play chess is to go through multiple moves on the board and then the moves that may result from that. They are picking the most likely outcomes to go further with but Grandmasters normally think eight moves ahead.

The snake you feed comes back to bite you — Clever Eduardo Silva (@Clever_ESL) January 24, 2021

The two have known each other for some time. This tweet points out that the young man had been a fan of the world champion since he was a boy.

Magnus Carlsen tweets a joke about the situation later

Magnus Carlsen tweeted about his loss but many did not understand his joke. It is clear why it's funny and it's clear what he meant. However, it still went over the heads of many Twitter users.

Had a very unpleasant experience at the playing hall today, felt like a swab was being shoved into my nostril and all the way inside my brain, causing a lot of pain. Covid test after the game was not that bad though #TataSteelChess — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) January 24, 2021

Magnus Carlsen alluded to the COVID test that all players must take by describing how everyone who has taken one feels. He then states that the COVID test was fine, making the joke that losing felt like taking a bad test.

Every player goes through the same tests. It's time to man up and accept the defeat. — 5rr5 (@5rr5) January 25, 2021

These were the best tweets of users not understanding the joke for some reason. Chess players are known to be thoughtful and witty and maybe that's why it escaped some users.

