Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. It was even named the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020.

Garena incorporates a variety of unique features in Free Fire. These features make the game stand out among other titles in the mobile battle royale genre.

Guilds are one of the best features of the game. Players can join/create guilds and participate in tournaments, where they can get various rewards by collecting dog tags.

Many players want stylish and special slogans for their guilds. This article lists out the 20 best Free Fire guild slogans that players can use.

20 best Free Fire guild slogans for players to use

#1 ƑЄЄԼ ƬӇЄ ƬӇƲƝƊЄƦ

#2 ★ᴡᴇ ᴀʀᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴀʀʀɪᴏʀꜱ★

#3 Wҽ αɾҽ Vҽɳσɱ

#4 ɮʀɛǟӄ ȶɦɛ ʀʊʟɛֆ

#5 Ｔｈｅ Ｗｏｌｖｅｓ

#6 🄵🅄🄻🄻 🅆🅁🄰🄸🅃🄷

#7 Ǥᗝᗪᔕ ᗝᖴ ᗪᗴᗩ丅ᕼ

#8 𝓝𝓸𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓬𝓪𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓸𝓹 𝓾𝓼

#9 𝙱̷𝚘̷𝚛̷𝚗̷ 𝚆̷𝚒̷𝚗̷𝚗̷𝚎̷𝚛̷𝚜̷

#10 HIΓS LIҜΞ ДVДLДИCHΞ

#11 †hε ßεš† ⊕ƒ †hε ßεš†

#12 ᴛʜᴇ ᴛʜᴜɢꜱ

#13 D̶e̶a̶d̶l̶y̶ ̶P̶o̶i̶s̶o̶n̶

#14 ɮʊʀռ ɮʀɨɢɦȶ

#15 Dσɳ'ƚ ɱҽʂʂ ɯιƚԋ υʂ

#16 🅶🅴🆃 🆁🅴🅺🆃

#17 ƜƐ Λ尺Ɛ ƓØÐ

#18 ΓHΞ CHДMPIФИS

#19 ƛƁƧƠԼƲƬЄ ƑԼƛMЄƧ

#20 GΞΓ SCДЯΞD

Players can further customize their slogans by using websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com.

How to change guild slogans in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change guild slogans in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must first open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Guild’ icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Players must first open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Guild’ icon located on the right side of the lobby screen. Step 2: Next, they should click on the ‘Guild Info’ button. A dialog box will appear. Players should press the ‘Edit’ icon located beside the existing guild slogan.

Next, they should click on the ‘Guild Info’ button. A dialog box will appear. Players should press the ‘Edit’ icon located beside the existing guild slogan. Step 3: Players can paste any of the slogans from the list mentioned above and tap on the ‘OK’ button.

Players can paste any of the slogans from the list mentioned above and tap on the ‘OK’ button. Step 4: They can then click on the ‘Save’ button. Their guild slogan will be changed.

Note: Guild slogans are a matter of preference. This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

