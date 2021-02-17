Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the leading battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game has witnessed massive growth over the past few years, which can be accredited to regular updates by the developers. With every update, there has been a gradual influx of players.

The latest Free Fire OB26 was released on February 4, which brought in several new features like Dynamic Duos, War Chests, UAV Lite, and more. Players can click here to read the complete patch notes.

Users can get the latest version via the Play/App Store or download the APK + OBB files manually.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to downloading and installing the latest Free Fire OB26 Project Cobra update on Android.

Free Fire OB26 Project Cobra Update: APK download link for Android devices

It is important to note that players require both APK and OBB files to install the latest Free Fire OB26 update. The links for them are below:

APK Download link: Click here

OBB Download link: Click here

The APK file size is 46 MB, and the OBB file is 612 MB. Henceforth, users have to make sure that they have sufficient space available on their devices.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of Free Fire using the APK file:

Step 1: Download both APK and OBB files from the links provided above.

Step 2: Locate and install the game's APK file, but don't open it yet. Enable the 'install from unknown source' option if it hasn't been done previously.

Step 3: Rename the OBB file to 'main.2019114135.com.dts.freefireth.' Do not change the extension.

Step 4: Copy it to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth. Create a folder with that name if there isn't one.

Once the files are copied, players will be able to enjoy Free Fire.

If a parsing error shows up while installing the application, consider re-downloading the APK file and following the above steps.

