Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Ankush FREEFIRE: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ajjubhai is one of the most popular figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He is known for the gameplay videos that he posts on his YouTube channel, Total Gaming. He currently has over 20.8 million subscribers on the streaming platform.

Ankush FREEFIRE is another prominent Free Fire YouTuber from India. He boasts a massive subscriber count of over 4.39 million.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10634 squad matches and has won on 2604 occasions, making his win rate 24.48%. He has accumulated 39349 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.90.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has 306 wins in 1667 games, translating to a win rate of 18.35%. With 6458 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.75 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 898 solo matches and has secured 77 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. He has bagged 2267 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 782 squad games and has triumphed in 121 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.47%. He has 2971 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.49 in this mode.

The popular content creator has 1 win in the 29 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 3.44%. He has registered 59 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has a single victory to his name, making his win rate 10.00%. He has 19 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE’s lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 22390 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 9598 of them, maintaining a win rate of 42.86%. He has racked up 82128 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.42.

The content creator has also played 3131 duo games and has won on 1254 occasions, making his win rate 40.05%. With a K/D ratio of 6.30, he has killed 11819 opponents in this mode.

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 924 solo games and has triumphed in 122 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.20%. He has 2566 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Ranked stats

Ankush FREEFIRE’s ranked stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 1490 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 1044 of them, translating to a win rate of 70.06%. He has 6434 kills at a K/D ratio of 14.42 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 42 victories in the 89 ranked duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 47.19%. He has 503 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 10.70.

Ankush FREEFIRE has played 6 ranked solo games and has killed 14 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ankush FREEFIRE has the edge over Ajjubhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo mode as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad and duo matches, Ankush FREEFIRE has better stats than Ajjubhai.

