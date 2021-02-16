Free Fire redeem codes for today (February 16th): Free Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 has commenced today, and the league stages are underway.

Users enjoyed watching their favorite teams battle it out. The developers had set 3 live-viewership milestones. Two were surpassed, and the redeem codes for them were given out.

Redeem codes in Free Fire has 12 characters, which consists of both capital letters and numbers. They provide players with the perfect opportunity to obtain exclusive in-game items for free.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (February 16th)

Reward: Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: FFBC2T35EPWZ

(Note: The code is valid till only 16th Feb 2021 23:59 BST or 16th Feb 2021 23:29 IST)

How to use redeem code in Free Fire?

They can follow the steps given below to claim the redeem code:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official reward redemption site of Garena Free Fire. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, the users have to log in on the website via available methods, i.e. using Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter. Players with a guest account will not be able to claim rewards and hence will have to bind their account with any of the above mentioned routes.

Enter the code in the text field

Step 3: Next, they have to enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button. A dialog box appears confirming the redemption. The players have to press the OK button.

Press the OK button

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, they can directly collect their rewards from the in-game mail section. In the meantime, any in-game currency as a reward will be instantly credited to the players’ accounts.

Collect the rewards from the mail section

If the user encounters an error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further to claim the rewards. All they can do is wait for new codes to be released by the developers.

