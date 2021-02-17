Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs TSG Ritik: Who has better Free Fire stats in Februray 2021?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and TSG Ritik are prominent Free Fire content creators from India.

Amitbhai boasts a massive subscriber count of 8.46 million on YouTube. Meanwhile, TSG Ritik has around 7.02 million subscribers on the streaming platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7822 squad matches and has triumphed in 2171 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.75%. He has 20273 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has 728 wins in 4158 games, making his win rate 17.50%. In the process, he has bagged 10893 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has also played 3300 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 265 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.03%. With a K/D ratio of 2.42, he has racked up 7351 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 432 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 432 occasions, making his win rate 22.68%. He has registered 1112 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.32 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 209 ranked duo matches and has 26 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 12.44%. He has accumulated 576 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Amitbhai has played 113 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 7 of them, translating to a win rate of 6.19%. He has killed 351 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.31 in this mode.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik’s lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has played 1077 squad matches and has secured 2162 victories, maintaining a win rate of 20.20%. With 25391 kills to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.97.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has 256 wins in 2336 games, translating to a win rate of 10.95%. He has accumulated 4436 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.13 in this mode.

TSG Ritik has also played 858 solo matches and has won on 53 occasions, making his win rate 6.17%. He has racked up 1650 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, TSG Ritik has played 155 squad games and has triumphed on 26 occasions, making his win rate 16.77%. He has 492 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.81 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2 ranked solo matches and 4 ranked duo games, killing 1 and 12 opponents, respectively.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Amitbhai has the edge over TSG Ritik in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as TSG Ritik has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while TSG Ritik has a better K/D ratio.

