How to get Free Fire diamonds from top-up websites in 2021

Free Fire has an extensive collection of cosmetic items. Most of them can be purchased by players using diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

There are many ways through which players can purchase Free Fire diamonds. One of them is by visiting top-up websites like Games Kharido, Codashop and SEAGM.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to buy Free Fire diamonds from the top-up websites in 2021.

Buying Free Fire diamonds from top-up websites in 2021

#1 Games Kharido

Games Kharido (Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is one of the most trusted top-up websites in India. It gives players a 100% bonus on the first purchase.

Players can follow the steps given below to buy diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official website of Games Kharido. They can click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: They should then tap on the “Free Fire” option and log in via either of the available methods.

Step 3: Players should choose the desired payment method and top up the diamonds. After successful payment, the diamonds will be credited to their account.

#2 Codashop

Codashop (Image via Codashop)

Codashop is another popular top-up website that is used by millions of players around the world. Players are not required to log in or register on the website. They can directly top up diamonds using their Player ID.

Players can follow these steps to buy diamonds from Codashop:

Step 1: Players should open the Codashop website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, they must click on the Free Fire option and enter the Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Players can select their preferred payment option and recharge/top up. Diamonds will be added to their account after the payment is processed.

#3 SEAGM

SEAGM (Image via SEAGM)

Players can follow the steps given below to top up diamonds from SEAGM:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official website of SEAGM. They should then click on the Free Fire option for their region.

Step 2: Players should choose the top-up option and enter the required details like Free Fire ID and nickname in the text field.

Step 3: Next, they must click on the ‘Buy Now’ button. It is important to note that players have to create an account or log in to complete a purchase on SEAGM.

