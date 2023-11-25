20 great video game deals to pick up for Black Friday

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, video game deals are still ongoing. Fans can pick up many amazing titles on the cheap for a very limited time. We’re going over a wide assortment of outlets selling their games at a discount for the holiday season. Whether you’re getting something for yourself or a loved one, many great games are available at much lower prices.

We’ll go over all the major platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with a few great deals for Black Friday. There are no wrong picks, but here are some of our favorite deals to grab during this big sale.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

Best PlayStation video game deals for Black Friday

The PlayStation consoles have some truly remarkable options when it comes to Black Friday sales, and among these is Final Fantasy 16. One of this year’s best role-playing games is on sale for the first time for a solid discount. New titles like Mortal Kombat 1 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available at low prices.

Final Fantasy 16 (PlayStation 5)

God of War Ragnarok (PlayStation 5)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PlayStation 5)

Octopath Traveler 2 (PlayStation 5)

Mortal Kombat 1 (PlayStation 5)

Best Xbox video game deals for Black Friday

The Xbox deals for Black Friday are also quite exceptional. In particular, NBA 2K24 and the stunning Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Deluxe Edition. Halo Infinite is also incredibly cheap, making it a viable deal even if you aren’t a superfan of the franchise. There are sales across several storefronts, and here are our picks:

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Starfield Standard Edition (Xbox Series X)

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (Xbox Series X)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Best Nintendo Switch video game deals for Black Friday

Nintendo Switch games seldom feel like they’re on sale, so these deals are important. A title like Super Mario Odyssey has stayed at the $59.99 retail price since the console launched. New, hot titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Fire Emblem Engage are available at low, fantastic prices across several storefronts.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Fire Emblem Engage

Persona 5 Royal

Super Mario Odyssey

Best PC video game deals on Steam for Black Friday

The Steam Autumn Sale, ongoing from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, offers tons of deals on seemingly every video game genre. Whether you’re into RPGs, MMOs, Soulslikes, or co-op survival, there’s something for you here. Among these is a title that went from being maligned by the internet to being one of the most praised of 2023—Cyberpunk 2077.

Tactics Ogre Reborn

Cyberpunk 2077

Diablo 4

Dark Souls Remastered

Don’t Starve Together

These are just a few of the sales, and they will only be available for a limited time.