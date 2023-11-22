Best Black Friday keyboard deals 2023

The highly anticipated Black Friday sales are finally up and live, giving players access to a plethora of games and gaming-related hardware, consoles, and more at jaw-dropping discounts. Among the many offerings that PC players, in particular, look forward to during the Black Friday sales are good-quality gaming keyboards.

Whether you're looking for a simple keyboard best suited for basic PC-related tasks and some light gaming or are in search of a premium mechanical keyboard with the least latency and swappable keycaps for esports and competitive games, you'll find everything at great discounts during the Black Friday sale.

Here's a look at some of the best gaming keyboard deals during the ongoing Black Friday sale. It should be noted that the prices mentioned in this list are subject to change, especially close to its conclusion, i.e., next week.

Best mechanical keyboard Black Friday deals

Mechanical keyboards are easily the best option for players looking to get a competitive edge in FPS or esports titles. The mechanical keycaps are also ideal for those who tend to spend long sessions on their PC, either playing games or typing. These keyboards usually come with a full-size layout and an additional palm rest for a more comfortable typing experience.

The downside to choosing a mechanical keyboard over a more traditional membrane-based one is price. Mechanical keyboards usually tend to be on the more expensive side of the scale. Here are some of the best deals:

SteelSeries USB Apex 5

Corsair K70 RGB PRO

Razer BlackWidow

Logitech G PRO

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Best wireless keyboard Black Friday deals

Wireless keyboards are usually not the first thing on the list of most players looking for a good gaming keyboard. This usually boils down to the fact that wireless keyboards have significantly higher latency than traditional wired ones due to relying on a Bluetooth connection. However, most modern wireless keyboards now sport significantly lower latency.

This is especially true for gaming wireless keyboards that support Bluetooth 5.0. You can even get mechanical wireless keyboards with significantly low latency and travel. Here are some of the best wireless keyboard deals:

Logitech G915 TKL

CORSAIR K57

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini

Best gaming keyboard bundle Black Friday deals

There are also some really great deals on a keyboard and mouse combo. Although it is always better to grab keyboards and mice separately, if you're looking for a second pair of these PC peripherals to use as a spare or looking for a more budget-friendly option for your new PC build, then these combos should serve you quite well.

Here are some of the best keyboard bundle deals:

Redragon K596

MSI Vigor GK30

Logitech G305 & G213

There are plenty of other gaming peripherals on sale that you might wanna pick up during Black Friday. From controllers to headsets to current-gen consoles and even GPUs, you can find some really attractive deals on a host of gaming-related hardware.