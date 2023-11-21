Best Black Friday controller deals for PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Black Friday deals are live, offering a plethora of unmissable deals on everything related to tech and gaming. Among the many things that players are eyeing during this period are new controllers for consoles and PCs, ranging from officially licensed options for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo to third-party ones.

Multiple outlets are offering staggering discounts on official and third-party PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories. For console players, controllers are the one thing they cannot have too many of, especially with the dreaded stick drift being rampant on most modern twin-stick game controllers.

Picking one up during the sale period, either as a daily driver or as a spare, is always a good idea. From DualSense to Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, here are some of the best controller deals that you can grab during the ongoing Black Friday sales.

Best PS5 controller Black Friday deals

The PlayStation 5 controller, i.e., the DualSense, is easily the most ergonomic and "next-gen" feeling option out there.

This time around, PlayStation stuck to keeping its controller line-up exclusively in-house. Even the professional game controller for the PS5, the DualSense Edge, is a first-party PlayStation offering.

However, there are still a few third-party controllers that you can pick up for the PS5, such as the ones from Scuf.

Here are some of the best PS5 controller deals:

DualSense (Galactic Purple)

DualSense Edge

Scuf Reflex Pro

Best Xbox controller Black Friday deals

Xbox took a completely different approach to controllers this time around, sticking to what worked back in the Xbox One generation and only adding minor quality-of-life changes to their design. Like PlayStation, Xbox also has its own line-up of standard and professional (elite) controllers, alongside a few third-party options for Xbox Series X|S.

Here are some of the best Xbox controller deals:

Xbox Series Wireless Controller

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series

Best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller Black Friday deals

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons might be revolutionary, but they are also quite prone to stick drift, more so than any other controller out there. Considering the Joy-Cons still regularly go for upwards of $60, replacing them can be quite a hassle. Thankfully, there are plenty of third-party controller options for the Nintendo Switch.

Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch controller deals:

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (Neon Purple and Neon Orange)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition)

Hori Split Pad Pro

There are also other third-party options for the Nintendo Switch, especially if you're looking for Joy-Con replacements. However, these are some of the best deals we could find at the biggest retailers out there.

Black Friday deals will be available at most retailers until November 27, 2023.