2022's Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is shaping up to be one of the best to date, according to leaks

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has been a long time in the making, and the game is still some time off from release. But players and fans have ample reason to be excited if some of the rumors and leaks about the game turn out to be true. Call of Duty's anticipated look like a grand game in the making.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has been in development over the last two years. It's speculated to be released in November 2022, which means it will see the desired 3-year development model. The game is being developed by Infinity Ward and has already shown some early signs of promise. If delivered as promised, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II can easily become the best ever Call of Duty game.

Advanced AI, new DMZ mode, and more: Why Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has so much promise

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has managed to get the time that can be beneficial for any game's development. A major reason for that has been Covid, but it has benefitted the product in a certain way as well.

A classic example is Call of Duty Vanguard, where several problems that were supposed to appear post-release appeared pre-release and were successfully dealt with. But there are plenty of other things related to Call of Duty Modern Warfare II worth getting excited about.

The new DMZ Mode

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Modern Warfare II's third mode is currently called the DMZ.



A brand new mode might come to Call of Duty Modern Warfare II if sources are believed. The mode is rumored to be called the DMZ mode, but the name can change post-release. It will likely be Call of Duty's take on Escape from Tarkov and will surely excite Call of Duty fans.

A brand new mode might come to Call of Duty Modern Warfare II if sources are believed. The mode is rumored to be called the DMZ mode, but the name can change post-release. It will likely be Call of Duty's take on Escape from Tarkov and will surely excite Call of Duty fans.

Brand new AI

Based on information from sources, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will feature brand new AI, which will make the game more dynamic and challenging. AI enemies will now fight in a smarter way and will make tactical decisions that were not seen in the earlier games.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will have campaign modes

Infinity Ward's rumoured 2022 title, 'Modern Warfare II': Multiplayer details, Campaign, Weapons, SBMM, Warzone 2022, and more

Few games in recent years have shifted their focus to multiplayer, and while some may enjoy it, others are fans of narrative-based gameplay. Much to their delight, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will feature a campaign mode. As per the leaks, players will also be able to interact with NPCs and request certain actions from them.

With many returning maps, new perks and iconic gameplay, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has many fans excited. While the game may still be about a year from its release, gamers will hope to see a patient and proper development of the game as recent years have seen a shortage of great war-themed FPS games.

