3 most awaited battle royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale title that is compatible with low-end devices. Mobile gamers appreciate the title for its exciting Battle Royale matches.

Some popular titles like PUBG Mobile Lite are all set to be released in the coming few months. Players can check out the list below to learn more about these games.

Most awaited battle royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite

These are three of the most awaited Battle Royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite:

1. Battlegrounds Mobile India

This title is the most awaited battle royale game in India. While players expect it to be released this month, no official word about the date of release has been revealed.

The game is compatible with medium range phones like PUBG Mobile Lite. It requires a minimum of 2 GB RAM and Android 5.1.1 to run.

Players can click here to pre-register.

2. PUBG: New State

The Mall catered to families and friends and was a gathering hub for citizens of Troi🥰

While some were here for fashion and delicious food, others came to simply appreciate the majestic sunlight that is diffused by the gigantic tempered glass



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/9SHIjgGU6k — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) June 6, 2021

PUBG: New State is bringing a new twist to PUBG Mobile, as it is set in the future. The game will preserve the realistic feel of PUBG Mobile Lite.

The alpha version of the Battle Royale title is all set to be rolled out for players in USA. The game will be released in North America, Europe, and Oceania in the second half of the year.

Players can click here to pre-register.

3. Apex Legends Mobile

Image via EA

The only similarity between PUBG Mobile Lite and Apex Legends Mobile is that both the titles are battle royale games. Apex Legends' Battle Royale offers a range of diverse characters that players can use.

The beta test for Apex Legends Mobile was held in India a couple of months ago. It is expected to be released this year.

Players can click here to pre-register.

Edited by Gautham Balaji