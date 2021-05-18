3 best active abilities for Free Fire's Factory Challenge in May 2021

The Factory Challenge is a very famous custom room challenge in Free Fire, created by popular YouTubers. In this mode, two players compete on top of the Factory (a location on the Bermuda map) with fists or melee weapons.

Since there are 39 Free Fire characters, players can select anyone for this challenge. These characters have unique skills, which are further divided into active and passive categories. Though the former need activation before use, they are considered more potent than the passive ones.

This article lists down some of the best Free Fire characters with active abilities best-suited for the Factory Challenge in May 2021.

Three best active abilities in Free Fire for the Factory Challenge

1) Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. It produces a 5m aura that boosts ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for five seconds at its base level.

The skill level increases with a rise in the progress level of the character. DJ Alok's ability is beneficial while fistfighting in this challenge. It constantly offers direct HP to players and also helps them gain extra movement speed.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

2) Master of All

K in Free Fire

K's active ability, Master of All, provides players with 50 points of EP. When inside a 6-meter radius in the jiu-jitsu mode, allies will earn a 500 percent hike in EP conversion rate. In the psychology mode, the character gains 2 EP every three seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP.

K's ability improves as he progresses through the levels. His constant EP restoration helps players to gradually restore their HP while fistfighting.

3) Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's active ability is called Time Turner, and it generates a force field preventing enemies from dealing 600 damage. From within this aura, players can fire at enemies. Their movement speed also increases by 5%, and the effect lasts for three seconds with a 200-second cooldown.

Chrono's increased movement speed is the only beneficial skillset that players can take advantage of during Factory Challenge fistfights.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: Awakened Andrew character in Free Fire: Everything we know so far