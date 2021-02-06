Battle royale games are currently ruling the mobile gaming world. The thrill and excitement that comes with battle royale matches can't be matched by other Android games.

Updates are an important part of any Android game for retaining players and improving the game. If players are curious to know which battle royale games get regular updates, they have come to the right place.

3 best Android battle royale games that get regular updates (2021)

#1 - PUBG Mobile – Power Armor

PUBG Mobile requires no introduction to the battle royale world. The recent update, Power Armor, is making rounds on the internet. The Power Armor mode can only be played on the map Livik.

The Power Arm, the Power Vest, and the Power Leg that came with the update have unique abilities. Players are loving the new features and the in-game mechanics that the creators have added.

2 - PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile. Players, who cannot enjoy PUBG Mobile because of its device requirements, often opt for this title as it is compatible with low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite got the 0.20.1 update a few days back. Players who already have the game installed on their Android device and are familiar with the older version (0.20.0) can directly update the game to the newer version.

3 - Garena Free Fire - The Cobra

This title is also a popular battle royale game that players like to indulge in. 50 players can be a part of one battle royale match that lasts for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Free Fire also received the OB26 update recently. The new version brought a new training ground named Batou and brand new items that players can try out.

Note: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite is unfortunately banned in India. Indian players cannot use the links mentioned above to download the games.

