5 best games like PUBG Mobile for low RAM Android devices in 2021

PUBG Mobile is a massively popular battle royale game and is enjoyed by players across the world. However, the game is not compatible with Android devices that have low RAM.

Players who are looking for games like PUBG Mobile for low RAM Android devices can check out the list below.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile for Android devices with low RAM

#1 Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63 (Image via perezzdb channel, YouTube)

Like most battle royale games, the player's ultimate goal in Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63 is to be the last person standing.

Players will have to search for weapons, supplies and shelter as soon as they land on the battleground. They will then have to eliminate all their opponents to win a match. One match lasts for about 15 minutes.

Download the game from here.

#2 Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Free survival: fire battlegrounds (Image via Nice Gamer, YouTube)

Free Survival: Fire Battlegrounds has a good collection of weapons. Ranging from machine guns to rifles, the weapons offered by the game will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile.

This survival-shooter game has decent graphics and immersive sound effects. Even though the game was released last year, it is already quite popular and has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store.

Download the game from here.

#3 Battlefield Royale – The One

Battlefield Royale – The One (Image via TOMSAK - MOBILE GAMING, YouTube)

In Battlefield Royale – The One, a total of 60 players land on a hostile battleground and fight for survival for approximately 5 minutes.

The game has elements of the shooting and casual RPG genres. It offers over 50 characters for players to choose from.

Download the game from here.

#4 BattleOps

BattleOps (Image via Typical Gameplay, YouTube)

BattleOps is based on shooting, so players who enjoyed sniping in PUBG Mobile will certainly enjoy it. There are many multiplayer maps that players can select in this title.

The game can also be played offline, and players will be given many FPS missions to complete. Needless to say, the game has a great arsenal of weapons that players can use to kill their enemies.

Download the game from here.

#5 Gun War: Shooting Games

Gun War: Shooting Games (Image via Android Gamer, YouTube)

Gun War: Shooting Games is ideal for PUBG Mobile players who have an aggressive approach. The game has over 50 featured scenes and maps that players can enjoy, with over 124 shooter tasks.

Gun War has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store and can be played without an internet connection.

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

