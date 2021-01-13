5 best games like PUBG Mobile that can be played in India in January 2021

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game that is popular worldwide. The title offers four main game modes that players can enjoy: Classic, Arcade, EvoGround, and Arena.

Ever since PUBG Mobile has been banned in India, many mobile gamers have been searching for alternatives. This article lists a few games like PUBG Mobile that can be enjoyed by players in India.

Top 5 games similar to PUBG Mobile in India in January 2021

These are the five best games like PUBG Mobile in India:

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via Wallpapersden

The matches in the Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty: Mobile is a lot like PUBG Mobile’s battle royale matches. In this mode, 100 players land on a battlefield and fight till their death.

Apart from the Battle Royale mode, players can also enjoy the matches included in this title's Multiplayer mode. This action-shooter title is praised for the realistic graphics it offers its players.

Download it from here.

#2 - Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Image via AndroidTV (YouTube)

Even if this is not a battle royale game, players are sure to enjoy this game as it revolves around shooting and survival. The graphics and sound effects of this first-person shooter title is worth appreciating.

Since this game has to be played online, players can enjoy this title with their friends, like they did in PUBG Mobile. The title offers 14 maps and seven combat modes that players can check out.

Download it from here.

#3 - Garena Free Fire-New Beginning

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire has got a huge fan following in India. In this battle royale game, the matches last for about 15 minutes each. Also, only 50 players can join in a single match.

The title has a good arsenal of weapons. Players can also buy skins and accessories offered by the game and jazz up the look of their characters.

Download it from here.

#4 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via DCGamerTV (YouTube)

This battle royale title is appreciated for its smooth gameplay and easy controls. Players can pick up two primary guns along with a secondary one to destroy enemies, like they did in PUBG Mobile.

To increase the chances of survival, ScarFall gives players the option to respawn up to three times. Players can also hop in on trains and helicopters to go from one place to another.

Download it from here.

#5 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

One of the best aspects of this survival-shooter title is that it can be played both online and offline. The Battle Royale mode of this title will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile.

The game provides a number of weapons that players can use to defeat their enemies. There are also many vehicles that they can use to travel around the map/to reach the safe zone in time.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

