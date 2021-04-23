3 best apps to earn free diamonds in Free Fire after OB27 World Series update

Free Fire has a plethora of attractive in-game items that players can buy using diamonds, one of the in-game currencies. However, these diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to spend money to acquire them.

Since spending money on an in-game currency isn’t feasible, most players look for other ways to obtain diamonds at no cost.

This article lists three of the best apps that players can use to earn Free Fire diamonds for free after the latest OB27 World Series update.

3 best apps that players can use to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost after the OB27 World Series update

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is the best application that players can use to obtain Free Fire diamonds at no cost. It has more than 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.3/5.

This rewards-based system requires players to complete simple surveys in exchange for Play Credits. These credits can later be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds in-game.

Click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Google Opinion Rewards.

#2 Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards (Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is a GPT (Get-paid-to) app that is quite popular among the gaming community.

In this app, players must complete various tasks, including surveys and quizzes. After completing these tasks successfully, players will be given numerous rewards, including gift cards and more.

Click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Easy Rewards.

#3 Poll Pay

Poll Pay (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is another GPT app that players can use to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost. It has over a million downloads on the Google Play Store and has been rated 4.6/5.

Similar to Easy Rewards, players in this app have to complete different tasks in exchange for rewards. However, PayPal is the only way cash-out option available.

Click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Poll Pay.

