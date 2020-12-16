3 best apps to get free Diamonds in Free Fire

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Garena Free Fire and are used for various purposes. Users can purchase all sorts of exclusive items like skins, costumes, and more with it. Moreover, the Elite Pass can be procured using diamonds in Free Fire.

But diamonds aren’t free, and users have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire them, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone. Hence, they look for alternative ways to get the in-game currency at no cost.

This article provides a list of the three best apps to get diamonds in this title.

Three most useful apps to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost

#1 - Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted and used apps. It has over 50 million downloads and is rated 4.4/5 on the Play Store. Users have to complete simple and straightforward surveys to obtain Google Play Credit, which can be directly used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. However, the payout varies from survey to survey.

Players can press here to visit the Google Play Store webpage of the app.

#2 - Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a renowned GPT (Get-paid-to) application, and users have to complete a variety of tasks like surveys, quizzes, and more. The downside is that players can only withdraw their earnings via PayPal money.

Click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Poll Pay.

#3 - Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is another popular GPT app. It functions similarly to Poll Pay, and players have to complete offers and surveys. They can redeem various rewards like gift cards and more. It is essential to note that the cashout methods depend upon the country of the users.

Players can click here to visit the page of Easy Rewards on the Google Play Store.

Users must not use illicit tools like the unlimited diamond generator as they are illegal and do not work. They are against the Terms of Server of Garena, and players' accounts will get permanently suspended if found guilty.

