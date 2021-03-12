3 best apps to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost in March 2021

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Garena Free Fire. Most items in the game can be bought from the in-game store using diamonds.

However, diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to spend money from their own pockets to buy them. Players have to pay INR 80 for 100 diamonds, INR 250 for 310, INR 400 for 520, and so on.

Price of diamonds in Garena Free Fire

Spending money on Free Fire diamonds isn’t a feasible option for every player. This is why many players are often on the lookout for alternative methods that they can use to acquire diamonds at low costs or for free.

This article lists the three best applications that players can use to get free diamonds in Free Fire at no cost.

3 best apps to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted applications among gamers. It has over 50 million downloads and is rated 4.4/5 on the Google Play Store.

In this application, players have to complete short surveys to acquire Play Credits that they can then use to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

Players can click here to download the application.

#2 Poll Pay

Poll Pay (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is one of the most used GPT (get-paid-to) applications in the world. It currently has over 1 million downloads and is rated 4.5 on the Google Play Store.

Like Google Opinion Rewards, this app requires players to complete tasks such as surveys and quizzes. The only downside of using the app is that users can only redeem their earnings via PayPal.

Players can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Poll Pay.

#3 Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards (Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is another GPT application and functions just like Poll Pay. Players have to complete tasks, including surveys and quizzes, to get various rewards, including gift cards and more. However, the cashout option varies based on the player's country.

Players can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Easy Rewards.

Players should never resort to using tools like Free Fire unlimited diamond generators as they are illegal. If found guilty, their accounts will be permanently suspended.

