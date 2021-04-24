3 best apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free in 2021

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Free Fire and are used to purchase exclusive items like the Elite Pass, characters, pets, bundles and cosmetics.

Players have to spend money to acquire Free Fire diamonds. Since this isn't feasible for everyone, many players often look for ways that can help them obtain diamonds at no cost.

This article lists three of the best apps to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

Also read: Dyland Pros' Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

Best apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the best applications that players can use to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost. The app requires players to complete simple surveys in exchange for Google Play Balance or Play Credits. These credits can directly be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds.

Advertisement

Google Opinion Rewards has over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store and is rated 4.3/5.

Click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Google Opinion Rewards.

#2 Poll Pay

Poll Pay (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is one of the most popular GPT (Get-paid-to) applications in the gaming community, with over a million downloads on the Google Play Store.

In the app, players must complete tasks like surveys and quizzes in exchange for various rewards. They can redeem their earnings via PayPal.

Readers can tap here to visit the Google Play Store page of Poll Pay.

#3 Easy Rewards

Advertisement

Easy Rewards (Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is another GPT app that functions just like Poll Pay. Players are required to complete tasks to earn numerous rewards, including gift cards from e-commerce websites and more. However, players must note that the cashout options will vary based on their counties.

Players can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Easy Rewards.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs OP Vincenzo: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared