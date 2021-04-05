3 best apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free in April 2021

The premium in-game currency of Free Fire, i.e., diamonds, is used for various purposes such as purchasing cosmetics, characters, the Elite Pass, pets, and more. However, they aren’t free, and users have to spend money from their pockets to acquire them.

It isn’t always possible for players to use the money on a game, and hence, they search for alternative methods to obtain the same. This article lists the three best applications that players can use to get Free Fire diamonds for free as of April 2021.

Three best apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free in April 2021

#1 - Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an app created by the Google Surveys team. It is pretty popular amongst players and has over 50 million downloads with a rating of 4.3/5. To begin with, users have to answer brief surveys to acquire Google Play Credits.

Later, these credits can be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds in-game directly. Readers can click here to visit the Play Store page of the application.

#2 - Poll Pay

Image via Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a prominent GPT (Get-paid-to) application with over a million downloads on the Play Store. Players have to complete activities such as surveys and more. The only way to withdraw a gamer's earnings is via PayPal.

Fans can click here to visit the Google Play Store page for Poll Pay.

#3 - Easy Rewards

Image via Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is the last application on this list. It is another GPT app and functions similarly to Poll Pay, and users must complete surveys, quizzes, and more.

They have the option to redeem numerous rewards such as gift cards and more. However, those options generally depend on the country of the players.

Players can click here to visit the Google Play Store page for Easy Rewards.

Users are requested never to utilize illegal tools and mod applications such as Free Fire diamond generators. They are against the anti-hack software of Free Fire, and the accounts of those found guilty would get suspended.

