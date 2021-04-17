3 best apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free after OB27 update

Free Fire diamonds are used to purchase exclusive items in the game, such as costumes, bundles, skins and more. However, players have to spend real money to acquire these diamonds.

Since spending money on a gaming currency is not possible for everyone, many players are often on the lookout for methods to obtain it at no cost.

This article lists three of the best applications to get Free Fire diamonds for free after the latest OB27 update.

What are the best apps to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost after the OB27 update?

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is a reward-based program that is quite popular in the gaming community. It has over 50 million downloads and a rating of 4.3 on Google Play Store.

In this app, players have to complete short surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits. These credits can later be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Players can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Google Opinion Rewards.

#2 Poll Pay

Poll Pay (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is a prominent GPT (Get-Paid-To) application. In this app, players have to complete tasks such as quizzes and surveys in exchange for earnings. However, they can only withdraw their earnings via PayPal.

Players can visit the Google Play Store page of Poll Pay by clicking here.

#3 Easy Rewards

(Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is another GPT app. It functions like Poll Pay, and players have to complete various tasks to get rewards, including gift cards and more.

The reward redemption options vary based on the player's country.

Players can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Easy Rewards.

Players should never use illegal tools or mod applications such as Free Fire unlimited diamond mod APKs.

The use of such tools and applications is against Free Fire's anti-hack policies. If a player is found guilty of using them, their account will be banned.

