Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs FF Antaryami: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ajjubhai is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He currently has 23.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Total Gaming. His videos have a staggering 3.4 billion combined views.

Sandeep Panwar, aka FF Antaryami, is another prominent Free Fire YouTuber from India. At the time of writing, he has 2.36 million subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11214 squad matches and has won on 2718 occasions, making his win rate 24.23%. He has 41932 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1675 duo games and has secured 310 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.50%. He has 6517 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 907 solo matches and has 79 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 468 squad games and has won on 92 occasions, translating to a win rate of 19.65%. With a K/D ratio of 5.32, he has 1999 frags in this mode.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the content creator has 3 wins in 8 matches, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. He has 48 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.60.

Ajjubhai has also played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami’s lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has played 10638 squad matches and has secured 2190 victories, maintaining a win rate of 20.58%. He has 29525 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.49.

The streamer has won 401 of the 4211 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 9.52%. With 11929 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.13 in this mode.

FF Antaryami has also played 3797 solo matches and has triumphed in 295 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.76%. He has 8373 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, FF Antaryami has played 196 squad games and has 58 Booyahs, making his win rate 29.59%. He has 590 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.28 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 331 ranked duo matches and has 14 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 4.22%. He has 942 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.97.

FF Antaryami has played 17 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He racked up 18 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.06 in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over FF Antaryami in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

It would be unfair to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Ajjubhai has not played enough matches. However, when it comes to the ranked squad games, FF Antaryami has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

