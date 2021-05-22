3 best apps to get Free Fire diamonds in May 2021

Diamonds are essential in Garena Free Fire for players to obtain exclusive in-game items like skins, costumes, and other cosmetics. However, they aren’t free, and players will have to spend their own money to acquire them.

Making in-game purchases to get diamonds isn’t always possible for every player, so they look for alternative ways. This article presents a list of the three best apps to get Free Fire diamonds in May 2021.

Note: This list is based on the writer’s preference, and players should go through the Terms and Policies of each application.

Best apps for obtaining Free Fire diamonds

Players should be aware that it is not easy to get something for free and that they will have to complete many tasks. On that note, here are the three apps that can be used.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the best apps (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google’s reward-based program, i.e., Google Opinion Rewards, is an excellent method for getting free diamonds. Users are awarded Play Credits/Balance after participating in short and straightforward surveys on the application.

The credits collected can be used to buy diamonds in Free Fire. Readers can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of the app.

2) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a popular GPT app (Image via Poll Pay)

A great GPT application that players can also try out is Poll Pay. It has over a million downloads and is rated 4.6 on the Play Store. Users are required to complete surveys and other similar activities to earn money from this application.

Later, they can cash out their earnings via PayPal or other options (if available in their country). Fans can click here to visit Poll Pay on the Play Store.

3) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards can also be used by the players (Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is the last option on this list, and it is another GPT app like Poll Pay. Hence, their functionality is almost the same, with users requiring to do activities like quizzes, surveys, and more.

Players can tap here if they wish to get redirected to Easy Rewards’ Google Play Store page.

