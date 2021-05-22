Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Pirotes Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai is one of the biggest Indian Free Fire YouTubers and was named in the list of the most-watched gaming content creators in 2020. He currently has 24.3 million subscribers and 3.69 billion views on YouTube.

Pirotes Gaming also makes videos related to Free Fire. He has 383k subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11598 squad games and has triumphed in 2806 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.19%. He racked up 43587 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.96 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1718 duo matches and has secured 320 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.62%. He has 6735 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.82.

Ajjubhai has also played 919 solo games and has won on 80 occasions, making his win rate 8.70%. He notched up 2340 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.79 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 107 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 48 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 44.85%. With 634 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 10.75.

The content creator has won 7 of the 30 ranked duo games that he has played, making his win rate 23.33%. He has 158 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.87 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 8 ranked solo games and has a single win to his name, maintaining a win rate of 12.50%. He has 37 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 744036475.

Lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming’s lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming has played 11824 squad games and has won on 2979 occasions, making his win rate 25.19%. He secured 36755 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.16 in this mode.

The content creator has 154 wins in the 1395 duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 11.03%. With a K/D ratio of 2.12, he has 2634 frags in these matches.

Pirotes Gaming has also played 667 solo matches and has triumphed in 76 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.39%. He racked up 1524 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.58 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Pirotes Gaming’s ranked stats

Pirotes Gaming has played 152 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 57 of them, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. He has 430 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.53.

The YouTuber has also played 28 ranked solo games and has 1 kill to his name.

Pirotes Gaming is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode this season.

Also read: Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in May 2021

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and solo matches, Pirotes Gaming has a higher win rate, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo games, Pirotes Gaming has better stats than Ajjubhai.

The two players' stats in the ranked duo mode cannot be compared as Pirotes Gaming is yet to participate in a single game. However, when it comes to the squad and solo matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than Pirotes Gaming.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Alpha FF's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021