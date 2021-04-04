Games are one of the best stress-busters for users all around the globe. Car racing games are one of the most visited categories on all app stores. They provide adrenaline-filled action with high-quality graphics and realistic cars from leading manufacturers.

Many of these games provide players with options to race with other players in their online modes. These games ensure that players get well-engaged and the ultimate racing experience on their smartphones.

3 best car racing games for Android in 2021

#1 - Asphalt 9: Legends

Best car racing game for Android (Image via T2 online)

The best car racing available on Google Play Store in 2021 is the Asphalt 9 Legends. The game has breathtaking graphics and an immersive soundtrack. Players can collect cars from leading manufacturers like Porsche, Ferrari, and more in their inventory.

There are loads of customizations available for cars which include new rim colors, wheels, and more. The new live 8-player multiplayer showdown provides intense racing action across different locations around the world. The game is free to download on app stores.

Download Asphalt 9 Legends Here

#2 - Real Racing 3

Best car racing games (Image via Wallpapers cave)

Real Racing 3 has one of the best controls along with all racing games. A player can easily get used to the controls and racing mechanism of the game. The title has gained over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. A player can drive up to 300 vehicles from manufacturers like Ford, Bugatti, and Lamborghini.

There are lots of race tracks inspired by real-life that are available for players in the game. The game requires a good device with at least 3GB RAM and 2.5GB of free storage space for a smooth gaming experience.

Download Real Racing 3 Here

#3 - Need For Speed: No Limits

3 best car racing games for Android in 2021( Image via EA)

Need For Speed is one of the most-loved franchises in the racing games genre. Need For Speed: No Limits offers a magnificent PC-like experience on smartphones. Players can unlock more racing missions and exclusive cars as the game proceeds.

The game is developed by Electronic Arts, and there are over 1000 racing missions. Players can collect cars like Pagani, McLaren, and Koenigsegg. The in-game customization system allows players to create mesmerizing combos for their cars.

Download Need For Speed: No Limits Here

