GTA V is one of the most loved and played open-world games across the globe. The game is limited to only Windows PC, Xbox, and PlayStation systems and is not yet available for Android and iOS devices.

There are lots of alternatives for the game on leading app stores. However, it might be difficult for players to find games that can provide the ultimate GTA V experience to them on their smartphones.

3 best games like GTA V for Android in 2021

#1 - Gangster Vegas: World Of Crime:

The game that will provide the best GTA V-like experience on a smartphone is Gangster Vegas World of Crime. The graphics are of HD quality, and the in-game elements like cars, characters, and landscapes look very realistic. The publisher of the game is Gameloft SE.

The driving and shooting mechanisms of the title are also very easy to learn. Players will get used to the buttons and other options after a few hours of playing. There are lots of customizations available for a player's character, like new attires and other dynamics.

#2 - Madout2 BigCity Online

The second game on the list is Madout 2 BigCity Online. It is the perfect choice for players looking for an open-world game with better compatibility and less storage. The game is available for free on all leading app stores and is one of the best substitutes for GTA V.

The playing area in the game is 10x10km. In the online mode of the game, a total of 100 players can play together. The game has impressive physics, and the graphics are also decent. Players can drive up to 40 cars by roaming around the city.

#3 - Payback 2: The Battle Sandbox:

The last game on the list for the top three games like GTA V is Payback 2. The game doesn't require any high-end specifications on a player's smartphone and runs smoothly on all low-end devices.

There are lots of engaging missions that players can unlock through the game. The game has won lots of awards for its amazing dynamics. Players can do tank races, helicopter attacks, and much more.

