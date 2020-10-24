Characters are a crucial part of Garena Free Fire. Currently, the game offers users over 30 of them. Except for Adam & Eve, each one of them boasts a unique ability that aids the users on the battlefield. Moreover, the users can also combine the skills (abilities) of the characters.

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in the game courtesy to his ability – ‘Drop the Beat.’ Many players look for the best character combinations for DJ Alok. If you are one of them, this article is for you.

This article lists out the three best character combinations for DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire.

3 best character combinations for DJ Alok in Free Fire

#1 Kelly (Special ability – Dash)

Kelly in Free Fire

In-game description – ‘Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter.’

Her ability increases the movement speed of the users by 1% at the base level. While at the maximum level, it increases it by 6%. Combining her skill with Alok’s would help the users move more quickly on the battlefield.

#2 Moco (Special ability – Hacker’s Eye)

Moco in Free Fire

In-game description – ‘Moco is an outstanding Hacker.’

Moco’s ability is quite a unique one. Using it, players will be able to tag enemies upon being shot for 2 seconds at level 1. At character level 6, the duration of the tag increases to 6 seconds. This would help the players locate foes in both the game modes.

#3 Jai (Special ability – Raging Reload)

Jai in Free Fire

In-game description – ‘Jai is a decorated SWAT commander.’

Jai's ability recently received a significant buff after the Booyah Day patch. Now, one will be able to reload 30% of their magazine upon knocking down an enemy. At the maximum level, the magazine would automatically reload by 45%.

This ability compliments rush gameplay but is only limited to AR, Pistol, SMG, and Shotgun. This is one of the best combinations for users who prefer using these weapon classes.

Apart from this, players can also combine several other skills like Paloma’s ‘Arm’s Dealing’ and Jota’s ‘Sustained Raids.’

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.

