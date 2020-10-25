Characters with abilities are a unique aspect of Garena Free Fire. Each character has a unique ability, aiding the users on the battlefield. Currently, there are 33 of them in-game, with ‘K’ or Captain Booyah being the latest one.

The exciting thing about the characters is that the players can also combine their skills (abilities). Hayato is one of the most used characters in Free Fire, and many players look for the best combinations to make use of with him.

Therefore, in this article, we list out the 3 best character combinations for Hayato in Free Fire.

3 best character combinations for Hayato in Free Fire

#1 DJ Alok (Special ability – Drop the Beat)

Alok in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘Alok is a world famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.’

His ability creates an aura of 5m that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and replenishes 5 HP for 5 seconds. At the maximum level, allies’ movement speed increases by 15%, and 5 HP is restored for 10 seconds. This ability has several uses, and can come in handy in different playing styles.

#2 Kelly (Special ability – Dash)

Kelly in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter.’

At level 1, ‘Dash’ increases the movement speed by 1%. With the rise in the level, it enhances, and at max level, it increases by 6%. Combining this ability with that of Hayato’s, would help users move quickly, and allow them to rotate around the map faster.

#3 Laura (Special ability – Sharp Shooter)

Laura in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘Laura is an outstanding special agent.’

Her ability is quite good, as it increases the users’ accuracy by 10 when they scope in at the base level. At the maximum level of the character, that number rises to 30. This could help a lot of players gun down enemies using a scope more accurately.

Users can also combine several other abilities like – Moco’s ‘Hacker’s Eye’ and Luqueta’s ‘Hat Trick.’

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person, may not be so to another.

