3 best control layouts for PUBG Mobile

Among battle royale games on mobile platforms, PUBG Mobile has made a name for itself in the last few years. The game has been nothing short of a viral sensation since its introduction. Almost everyone has admired the quality of experience the game provides.

The continuously increasing gameplay quality has also contributed as one of the primary reasons behind the surge in the number of users. However, in-game competition has also risen with the staggering growth of PUBG Mobile's player-count.

Due to the increased competition, most beginners find it challenging to master the game. Certain aspects like weapon mechanics, sensitivity, frame rate, controls, etc. in PUBG Mobile contribute to the enhanced difficulty levels.

The control layout is probably one of the essential features in PUBG Mobile that plays a decisive role in a match. PUBG Mobile offers complete customization of in-game controls. Hence, players should customize their control layout before entering any game.

This article will suggest some of the best control layouts for players to try out.

Control layouts in PUBG Mobile: Listing the best ones

3) Two-finger claw (thumb) grip

Two-finger claw setup (Image via PUBG Mobile)

This two-finger claw layout is appropriate for close-range combat because players can control their 360° movements with better control. However, this layout isn't the best when players need to quickly shift to ADS view.

Hence, the two-finger setup is more suitable for rushing on enemies. Moreover, players can use their gyroscope at short-ranges with more efficiency.

2) Three-finger claw

Three-finger claw setup (Image via PUBG Mobile)

This setup is more balanced than a two-finger claw grip as one can use ADS far more quickly. Players should keep the left-hand index finger on the fire buttons and adjust the placement as per their convenience.

Gamers can use both thumbs to move and aim at enemies, making it more suitable for ADS. The three-finger setup gives satisfactory results at close range as well as longer ranges.

However, players need an adequate amount of practice to adapt themselves to the new controls.

1) Four-finger claw

Four-finger claw setup (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Many professional players use a four-finger claw grip. This claw setup is pretty accurate for ADS and movement while sniping at medium or long-range. One can also use ARs after mastering the controls at different ranges. It becomes challenging to use the gyroscope in close-quarter combat while giving rise to discomfort during 360° movements in short-range.

Moreover, players have to sweat it out for a considerable amount of time in training grounds before using the control layout in a match. Once mastered, this four-finger claw setup is suitable for sniping and providing support to the team.

One should remember that placement of the buttons on a layout changes due to the aspect ratio of a specific device. Hence, players should adjust the buttons accordingly.

