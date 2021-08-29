5 tips for BGMI players to win more Battle Royale games

Over the past few years, Battle Royale has emerged as one of the most popular gaming genres, and games such as PUBG, BGMI, COD Mobile have taken it to new heights.

Battle Royale matches in BGMI are extremely competitive, especially if gamers are placed in higher tiers. Winning a Battle Royale match requires a lot of precision and the perfect strategy.

Battle Royale matches in BGMI require gamers to make the perfect use of survival and elimination. Gamers who master these two aspects eventually emerge as the winners.

BGMI: Tips to acquire a Chicken Dinner

1) Avoid hot-drops

One of the basic mistakes committed by gamers is to drop at POIs that are notorious for intense actions. These POIs offer quite a good amount of loot. Therefore, gamers are attracted like a swarm of bees and end up engaging in combat instantly.

This makes survival quite difficult, and gamers can even be eliminated within a few minutes of entering the game. Gamers should therefore avoid these locations and drop onto POIs that are far from the flight path. Surviving longer in BGMI increases the chance of getting a victory.

2) Keep utility items in handy

BGMI offers several utility items such as the frag grenade and the smoke grenade. These items are often overlooked by gamers, but come in handy when used properly.

The frag grenade is useful in taking out an enemy camping inside a building or hiding behind a boulder. At times the grenade can eliminate the enemy as well. On the other hand, Smoke grenades provide a smokescreen, making it quite easy for the gamer to escape or change his position to a more advantageous one.

3) Avoid unnecessary combats

Engaging in unnecessary combat, specifically in the latter half of the game, should be avoided. It exposes the gamer's location and makes him vulnerable to enemy attacks.

Repeated engagements in combat will also result in significant health loss and a drop in the number of health supplies that come in handy during the final zones.

4) Get to the safe zone in time

Venturing outside the safe zone is quite a dangerous affair. Gamers tend to lose significant health with each second and become vulnerable to an enemy ambush.

Opponents often line up at the end of the safe zone to pounce upon gamers making their way into the circle. Gamers, therefore, should always try to remain within the safe zone throughout the course of a match in BGMI.

5) Stay incognito in the final zone

The final zone is the most important phase in a BGMI match. It determines between the one who takes the Chicken Dinner and the one who ranks a close second.

Staying incognito in the final zone is advisable for gamers as exposing the location gives the opponent the advantage of attacking first. Gamers should be patient in the final zone and wait for the enemy to commit a mistake and capitalize on it to claim victory.

Edited by Srijan Sen