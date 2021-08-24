Top 5 locations in BGMI for good loot and zone advantages

Survival and elimination of enemies are the two major factors that influence the result of a BGMI match. Those who fare well in these segments emerge as the top-performing players and are usually ranked within the top 5.

A good loot changes the dynamics of the game and shifts the advantage towards the gamers. Similarly, strategically significant positions inside the safe zone are crucial as they provide an edge over those outside the circle.

BGMI: Safe zone with good loots revealed

1) Pochinki

The town of Pochinki on the Erangel map is one of the most popular destinations for users. This BGMI POI has several buildings clustered around an area and offers a variety of loots.

Pochinki is located at the center of the map, and most of the time, it falls inside the safe zone.

2) Los Leones

Similar to Pochinki, the Los Leones POI is the most critical city on BGMI's Miramar map. It covers a vast landmass, and players get the opportunity to pick up good loot as there are several buildings and warehouses at this location.

The POI is located well inside the map, and usually, it falls inside the safe zone. Dropping at this site will give users a good amount of loot and a zone advantage over others.

3) Bootcamp

One of the most action-filled areas in BGMI, Bootcamp, is located on the Sanhok map of BGMI. Most gamers drop off at this location because it offers great loot.

Situated at the exact center of the Sanhok map, Bootcamp is one of the most accessible areas and falls inside the safe zone quite regularly.

4) Midtstein

The Livik map has several POIs that offer awesome loot to gamers. However, Midtstein is the most popular, as several buildings make this location a paradise for gamers.

The location of Midtstein in Livik adds to its advantage. This POI usually falls under the direct flight path and is generally under the safe zone.

5) Hadiqa Nemo

Karakin is quite different from the rest of the maps of BGMI. The major POIs in this map are usually located on the coastal sides, and the middle is populated with mountains and barren lands.

It is pretty challenging to predict where the safe zone would be on this map. However, the Hadiqa Nemo POI would be a good choice for users. It is closer to the map center, and the safe zone usually falls nearby.

The presence of structures and buildings helps gamers in getting a good loot as well.

Note: The contents of this article are subjective and reflect the author's viewpoint.

