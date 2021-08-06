How to choose the best landing location in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) had a huge launch in India and quickly topped many charts. Indian PUBG Mobile fans were especially delighted to see that Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Karakin are back.

Considering that most players opt for Erangel for a classic battle royale session, here are a few things to consider before landing in BGMI.

A few tips on selecting the best landing spot in BGMI

1) Choose an approach

Players can be passive or aggressive (Image via BGMI)

There are two approaches to a battle royale match: aggressive or passive. Aggressive strategies involve going on a killing spree and hunting down opponents. The chances of survival are low. Players who seek action should land in hot spots like Pochinki or Sosnovka Military Base.

On the other hand, passive players are all about camping, survival, and stealth. Players who do not wish to get into incessant encounters can drop in locations like Farm, Mylta Power, or other not-so-famous corners of Erangel.

Newbies should avoid landing in hot spots as it can result in early deaths.

2) Look at the flight path

Choose a location based on the flight's path (Image via BGMI)

Some locations like Rozhok turn into hot-drops if they are on the flight's path. Aggressive players can land in any hot spot and get into action.

However, passive ones will have to land in unpopular spots on the flight's path or drift away from the path into a secluded location.

3) Consider the loot

Hot spots often have level 3 gear (Image via BGMI)

Often, the hot drops attract a lot of players because of military-grade loot. Locations like Sosnovka Military Base often have level 3 gear and cool weapons. However, there's a tussle between players for the loot, and it might result in early deaths.

Meanwhile, passive players can land in relatively safer locations like the hill on Rozhok, Mylta Power, or Farm for loot. These locations may not have level 3 gear, but players can have a peaceful looting time.

4) Keep an eye on the shrinking zone

Make it back to the safe zone quickly (Image via BGMI)

While locations on the edges of the map are the least popular ones, passive players can land there. Very few people land in locations like Ferry Pier, Primorsk, or Quarry. Players can collect all the gear in peace.

However, these places are likely to fall outside the safe zone. Make sure that there are vehicle spawns nearby or sprint back towards the center quickly.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

