How to use sensitivity codes in BGMI: Step-by-step guide

To take their gaming skills to the next level in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), players need to be comfortable and be able to aim precisely. One way to enhance accuracy is to alter the sensitivity settings until players are comfortable with it.

BGMI is packed with a bunch of useful features, and one of them is the sensitivity codes that enable players to share layouts and sensitivity settings. With this, a player can quickly emulate someone else's settings or even famous streamers' sensitivity and layout.

Using the BGMI sensitivity codes: A brief guide

Players can share or apply sensitivity settings through a generated code in BGMI. Follow the steps below to send or receive senstivity codes:

1) Launch the game. From the lobby, head over to Settings. Tap on the Sensitivity tab.

In the sensitivity settings, head over to the 'Layout Management' tab. (Image via BGMI)

2) If the local layout is not uploaded to the cloud, a pop-up will prompt players to upload it.

Upload the local layout to the cloud. (Image via BGMI)

3) Next, head over to the layout management tab. Players can spot it towards the bottom of the screen.

To share the layout, generate a code, and tap 'Copy and Share' (Image via BGMI)

4) To share the local layout with others, the player has to tap on 'Share' and generate a code. They can now copy and share the code with squad members and friends.

5) To copy someone else's layout, head over to layout management and hit the search button.

Players can paste or input the code manually in the box and preview the layout before using. (Image via BGMI)

6) Paste the copied code in the box and preview it before applying. Players can also compare the local layout with the copied one and decide which one is better suited for their purposes.

7) To use that layout, tap on 'Use Layout' and the settings will be applied.

Before the game starts, players might want to test the new settings. Players can hit the practice arena and adjust the settings until they are comfortable.

To further improve accuracy and speed, players can adjust the camera settings, ADS, and gyroscope settings. Selecting the right weapons and controlling their recoil goes a long way to enhancing gameplay.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish