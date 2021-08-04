5 best games like PUBG New State (Mobile) for low-end Android devices in 2021

PUBG New State is probably one of the most anticipated mobile games of 2021. For this, Krafton and PUBG Studios promise an experience that goes beyond battle royale.

PUBG New State might roll out pre-registration for iOS users this month, and the game is likely to hit mobile devices between September and October 2021 across selected countries. Until then, players can check out some other alternatives that resemble PUBG New State.

Top five Android alternatives to PUBG New State with low system requirements

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI has taken over the Indian BR scene (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the latest offering by Krafton exclusively for Indian PUBG fans. As PUBG New State is the new sci-fi avatar of the classic PUBG Mobile, both games might share a strong resemblance.

Moreover, the latest Tesla update has given BGMI a futuristic look.

2) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is a top BR title (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire might not exactly have a sci-fi vibe, but the weapons and outfits are undoubtedly futuristic. Some of the characters, like A124, are cyborgs.

The weapon skins with special effects also add an ultra-modern feel. Additionally, the characters have unique abilities, which lends the game a subtle RPG touch.

3) Infinity Ops

Infinity Ops can be optimized for low-end devices (Image via Infinity Ops)

Infinity Ops is a Cyberpunk-inspired FPS shooter set in the midst of an interplanetary war. Players can defy gravity and even use jetpacks in this game.

From plasma rifles to laser machine guns, they can expect some cool guns. Infinity Ops can be optimized for low-end devices, and the download size is about 440 MB.

4) N.O.V.A. Legacy

N.O.V.A. Legacy has a niche following (Image via N.O.V.A. Legacy)

N.O.V.A. Legacy has a heavy sci-fi theme, and the game is quite low on system requirements. It features the popular protagonist from the N.O.V.A. series by Gameloft.

The game has futuristic weapons and outfits along with customization. It is a decent alternative for low-end devices as the download size is just 47 MB.

5) Shadowgun Legends

Shadowgun Legends also has a story campaign (Image via Shadowgun Legends)

Shadowgun Legends is another popular game set in a whole different universe. Players can battle with aliens and grab some drinks at the space bar.

The title has both the FPS and PvP modes, and gamers can play in multiplayer mode or complete the story campaign.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

