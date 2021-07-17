PUBG New State vs BGMI: Which game has the better Battle Royale mode?

PUBG New State and BGMI are the two new entrants into the battle royale segment. Both titles belong to the PUBG Mobile family, so gamers are torn between them.

Developers Krafton Inc. announced PUBG New State in February 2021. In May, they once again stole the limelight with the news of BGMI.

Both titles have received immense attention from gamers. However, PUBG Mobile fans are yet to decide which one packs a better BR experience.

PUBG New State Mobile edges past BGMI in terms of gameplay

There are various differences between the two titles that help in drawing out the comparison. Analyzing these differences between PUBG New State and BGMI will help in reaching a verdict.

1) Setup

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

PUBG New State is a newly developed Battle Royale game. According to the developers, the title is set in 2051. Therefore, gamers will experience a futuristic touch in almost every aspect. The trailers that have been released demonstrate the use of futuristic weapons, vehicles, and even drones.

On the other hand, Battlegrounds Mobile India is basically PUBG Mobile developed exclusively for the Indian gaming community. It doesn't pack any futuristic aspects. Gamers experience the same old Battle Royale mode as PUBG Mobile.

A new BR setup will stand out and provide a unique experience to gamers. Therefore, PUBG New State holds the upper hand in this aspect.

2) Maps

Famous for its exhibitions, the Exhibit Hall was a symbolic monument in Troi.

It was always beloved by tourists for its open-style architecture.

It's still a popular attraction in 2051 - only to ruthless survivors😎



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/T4u38OXRUE — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) June 5, 2021

PUBG New State Mobile has a new 8x8 map called Troi. This futuristic city has various POIs that feature state-of-the-art architecture and provide a new gaming experience to battle royale fans.

BGMI features the age-old maps from PUBG Mobile, namely Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Livik, and Karakin.

Gamers will be looking forward to exploring the new map and engaging in Battle Royale fights in the city of Troi. Therefore, PUBG New State takes the lead in this aspect as well.

3) Gamplay

In our second episode of "Field Trip to Troi," we will be showcasing some fancy new features you will see in PUBG: NEW STATE, including new rides, flying toys, and customizable guns!



Watch the full video: https://t.co/23xnyGz7mR

Pre-register now: https://t.co/CpMYYUkPF8 pic.twitter.com/FpJ5Q8Ggyl — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) July 11, 2021

Perhaps the most essential aspect when it comes to the gaming experience is gameplay. It is no surprise that the two titles from Krafton will offer different gameplay options to gamers.

The developers have been working diligently with PUBG New State Mobile to improvise the gameplay. They also revealed that the game would feature an exclusive gaming graphics experience that has never been seen before:

"Ultra-realistic graphics that exceeds the limits of mobile gaming with the 'global illumination technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics."

BGMI packs similar gameplay to the PUBG Mobile global version, and the developers have not introduced any enhanced graphical entity to the game.

PUBG New State's newly enhanced gaming graphics will surely stand out and offer gamers a better BR experience than BGMI.

It is evident from the above details that PUBG New State walks out as the better BR title of the two.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

