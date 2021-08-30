Best sensitivity for BGMI players to practice gyroscope controls

BGMI has emerged as one of the most famous battle royale games in the Indian gaming community. Developers Krafton Inc. released it to bring back the PUBG Mobile experience to the country. The growing popularity of the title only indicates that they have been successful.

The objective in BGMI is to eliminate enemies and survive till the very end to be the last man/team standing. Even though gamers are aware of several aspects of the game, the gyroscopic sensitivity settings are a bit difficult to understand.

They are curious to know the best sensitivity settings for gyroscopic controls in BGMI, and this article will try to guide them.

BGMI: Adjusting gyroscopic sensitivity settings are a significant aspect

Gyroscopes are a vital part of the BR experience. Players will notice that BGMI pros use this feature to enhance their gameplay.

Usually, the gyroscope improves the action of users as it influences the movement using the screen orientation. This is beneficial as they don't have to adjust the aim using their hands and concentrate on firing at enemies.

Using the gyroscope is quite beneficial for gamers, but not many know the perfect settings that they must apply for the ideal results.

Gyroscopic settings for BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The best gyroscope settings for BGMI is:

3rd Person No Scope: 350%

1st Person No Scope: 400%

TPP Aim: 30%

FPP Aim: 20%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope, Win94: 269%

4x Scope, VSS: 201%

6x Scope: 159%

8x Scope: 49%

Gamers who are using it for the first time will find it a bit difficult adjusting to the new settings, but once optimized, they will find it easier to eliminate opponents and claim victories in BGMI.

It must be noted that the gyroscope settings may differ from person to person. Players can face difficulties adjusting to the settings, and it is advisable to check them out in the Training Mode before dropping into the competitive matches.

The Training Mode will also come in handy as users will be required to practice the new settings for a decent amount of time before venturing out to get the Chicken Dinner in Battleground Mobile India.

Edited by Ravi Iyer