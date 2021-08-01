Best gyroscope sensitivity settings for BGMI in August 2021

Since its launch, BGMI has been ruling the mobile battle royale scene in the country. Players love to drop into the virtual gaming world and get that chicken dinner.

Having an accurate aim is an undeniable element to get that chicken dinner in BGMI. Mastering the recoil of BGMI weapons is an essential aspect to vanquish adversaries on the battleground. Sensitivity settings play a crucial role when it comes to controlling weapon recoil.

Having a high sensitivity will make it harder to control the weapon’s recoil, and the same implies having low sensitivity.

Therefore, understanding the right balance that suits your playstyle will enable players to efficiently control the weapon's recoil and enhance their skills in BGMI.

Best Sensitivity settings for BGMI in August 2021

1) Camera Sensitivity

First up is the camera sensitivity settings. It assists players in regulating the camera movement in BGMI. Players can adjust these settings if they believe that the camera movement is satisfying their gameplay style. Below are some camera sensitivity settings that can be deemed advantageous in BGMI.

Camera Sensitivity (Freelook)

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 100%

Camera (Parachuting): 99%

1st Person Camera (Character): 83%

Camera Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 120%

1st Person No Scope: 131%

TPP Aim: 40%

FPP Aim: 40%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 22%

4x Scope, VSS: 14%

6x Scope: 12%

8x Scope: 10%

2) Gyroscope Sensitivity

Players can modify the Gyroscope sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

This is one of the most significant settings in BGMI. The gyroscope traces the device's movement, and when the feature is enabled, it guides the weapon's recoil by altering the camera with the rotation. Moreover, it benefits the players to alter the in-game camera movement by tilting the device.

3rd Person No Scope: 350%

1st Person No Scope: 400%

TPP Aim: 30%

FPP Aim: 20%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope, Win94: 269%

4x Scope, VSS: 201%

6x Scope: 159%

8x Scope: 49%

3) ADS Sensitivity

Adjusting the ADS sensitivity helps in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Lastly, the aim down sight or the ADS sensitivity in BGMI. It serves with a gun's vertical recoil. Players can utilize it to minimize the recoil of a weapon to some degree. Here are some settings that can be helpful.

3rd Person No Scope: 100%

1st Person No Scope: 88%

TPP Aim: 40%

FPP Aim: 30%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 23%

4x Scope, VSS: 18%

6x Scope: 20%

8x Scope: 20%

Note: This article is based on the author's views.

