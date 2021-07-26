BGMI revises Data Transfer feature to migrate more skins and items

Krafton has some new updates regarding the BGMI data transfer. The new game had provisions that enabled players to transfer their data like past purchases and other things from PUBG Mobile.

However, the developers briefly paused the BGMI data transfer earlier this month. This has caused some unrest among fans and players of the game.

Today, in its latest statement, Krafton shed some light on the state of things and the roadmap regarding BGMI data transfer.

Update regarding the BGMI Data Transfer feature

Krafton has made some new changes (Image via BGMI)

The BGMI data transfer has been the talk of the town ever since the game's debut. The game allowed players a smooth transition and enabled players to get full access to their past purchases and items but was paused by the developers for no reason.

Earlier today, Krafton released a statement regarding the data transfer feature and mentioned all things players are being made available to players:

Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans, We would like to inform you that some of the items that were previously unavailable for data transfer have been revised to be usable now. For those who had possessed the items, we plan to return them through in-game mail. And we will further update you through a notice on additional measures as well. Please check the information below for the details.

[Items to be returned]

- Entertainment Box Headgear

- UNKNOWN'S Bandana

- UNKNOWN'S Trenchcoat

- 2021 Spring Mask

- McLaren 570S Coupe (Zenith Black)

- McLaren 570S Coupe (Lunar White)

- McLaren 570S Coupe (Raspberry)

- McLaren 570S Coupe (Glory White)

- McLaren 570S Coupe (Royal Black)

- McLaren 570S Coupe (Pearlescent)

- Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 1)

- Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 2)

- Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 3)

- Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 4)

- Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 5)

- Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 6)

- Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 7)

Thanks, Krafton

BGMI players who want to read it on the official website can do so by clicking this link.

As you can see, the developers will soon be making a variety of items available for BGMI data transfer. Players who have previously held the items will be getting them back through in-game mail. This is great news for fans and gamers who have been waiting for the BGMI data transfer feature to resume.

Krafton has mentioned numerous items like weapon skins, vehicle skins, and other cosmetics that will be returned. While not much has been revealed about the means, the developers have stated that further details regarding the same will be conveyed via a notice.

All of this goes on to show that the developers have been listening to their community.

Krafton recently came up with a July 24th patch that aims to fix several in-game issues and bugs that players have been encountering with the BGMI 1.5 update.

