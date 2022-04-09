×
3 best decks for Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

Best decks for Royal Tournament in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)
Ishaan Mahajan
ANALYST
Modified Apr 09, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Feature

Every week, the makers of Clash Royale introduce new in-game challenges and competitions for players. Some of these tournaments may require them to create a tournament deck utilizing unlocked cards to compete in 1v1 or 2v2 challenge battles.

The Royal Tournament is the most recent contest in which participants engage in 1v1 combat using 8-card decks to win the leaderboard. In this article, we'll look at the finest 8-cards in Clash Royale for the Royal Tournament challenge.

Best decks for the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

1) Mega Knight-Miner-Zap Bait

Cards:

  • Mega Knight
  • Miner
  • Zap
  • Inferno Tower
  • Skeleton Barrel
  • Spear Goblins
  • Goblin Gang
  • Bats

This is one of the best Royal Tournament decks to utilize because it includes both defensive and offensive cards that may help players win in-game challenges. Mega Knight is one of Clash Royale's most powerful Legendary cards, capable of destroying an Archer Tower if utilized correctly.

How to: Mega Knight. Watch here: youtu.be/SaVYbFuszUA

Mega Knight is aided in combat by Bats, Goblin Gang, and Zap, which helps players deal with swarms of troops. Along with Spear Goblins, Inferno Tower is employed as a defense building to counter an opponent's troop push. Miner and Skeleton Barrels are used to attack the King and Archer Towers directly.

2) Miner Loon Cycle

Cards:

  • Balloon
  • Miner
  • Inferno Dragon
  • Ice Golem
  • Barbarian Barrel
  • Zap
  • Bats
  • Mini Pekka

This is yet another popular Royal Tournament deck that is aggressive and capable of helping players win several bouts. Elixir should be used sparingly so that players can defend against the enemy's onslaught and react with aggressive cards.

Balloons, Mini Pekkas, and Inferno Dragons are among the highest DPS cards in this deck. Zap and Bats provide support to these troops. The Ice Golem serves as a mini tank, and the Barbarian Barrel and Miner are used to attack the opposing towers directly.

3) Double Prince Deck

Cards:

  • Prince
  • Dark Prince
  • Miner
  • Giant
  • Fireball
  • Zap
  • Mega Minion
  • Electro Wizard

This is the most popular Clash Royale deck, with many players using it in multiplayer battles. Despite the fact that this is a very aggressive 8-card deck, many players pack cards to counter both Prince and Dark Prince due to its popularity.

Top 50 global double prince deck strategy guide 😳 @ClashRoyale Enjoy ➡️ youtube.com/watch?v=YxR4vp… https://t.co/g279SLVywE

The Giant, Miner, Electro Wizard, Zap, Fireball, and Mega Minion are among the other cards in this deck. The Giant serves as a tank, with support from the Electro Wizard, Spells, and Mega Minion. Giant's high hitpoints help the Prince and Dark Prince in destroying the towers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Quick Links:

