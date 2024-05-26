3 best Electro Dragon attacking strategies for TH13 in Clash of Clans (2024) ranked

Clash of Clans, developed by SuperCell, involves attacking other player bases for trophies, resources, experience points, and more. The main components of attacking are army composition and strategic troop placement. Each Town Hall has different troops unlocked that must use the same carefully to gain maximum loot and trophies.

Electro Dragon is one of the most popular air troops in Clash of Clans as it leads to a chain of lightning effect that helps deal a lot of damage before unlocking the Eagle Artillery.

In this article, we rank the three best Electro Dragon attacking strategies for Town Hall 13 players in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

3 best Electro Dragon attacking strategies for Town Hall 13 in Clash of Clans

3) Mass Electro Dragon

Expand Tweet

Mass Electro Dragon is one of the best TH13 attacking strategies in Clash of Clans. It involves spamming Electro Dragons to gain maximum destruction from the base. Mass Electro Dragon is a good attack for bases where defenses are interconnected, so Electro Dragons can gain chain damage.

In this attacking strategy, players can replace spells according to the base. The most popular spells used along Mass Electro Dragons attacking strategy are Lightning, Rage, and Freeze spells. Players should use Lightning spells to take down two Air Defenses and then spam all the Electro Dragons along with Stone Slammer and Grand Warden. Other heroes should be used to clear the outside buildings and distract defenses.

Army composition:

10 Electro Dragons

6 Lightning spells

1 Rage spell

3 Freeze spells

Balloons, Freeze spells, and Stone Slammer (Clan Castle)

2) Electro DragLoon

Electro DragLoon is one of the most overpowered air attacks in the game if used correctly. This is also quite easy to perform as players always have enough experience performing the basic DragLoon attack. Electro DragLoon uses a similar strategy where Electro Dragons attack the buildings and simultaneously allow Balloons to take down defenses.

This attacking strategy is quite simple: drop four Electro Dragons initially on individual buildings along with two Balloons each. This would create a funnel for the remaining Electro Dragons, Grand Warden, Royal Champion, and Stone Slammer. Use the Rage spells in the middle of the base allowing Electro Dragon to create a chain of lightning damage.

Archer Queen and Barbarian King should then be used to clear the outside buildings and distract defenses. Players may replace Rage spells with Lightning spells as per the base requirements.

Army composition:

9 Electro Dragons

6 Balloons

4 Rage spells

3 Freeze spells

Balloons, Rage spell, Freeze spell, and Stone Slammer (Clan Castle)

1) Queen Walk Electro Dragon

Expand Tweet

The Queen Walk strategy is no doubt the best hero strategy in Clash of Clans, which is now even better with the special powers. It involves using Archer Queen along with a group of Healers to make a funnel and clear crucial defensive buildings like Inferno Towers, Air Defenses, Eagle Artillery, and Scattershot.

Once the Queen Walk clears the crucial defenses, players need to drop the Electro Dragons, Royal Champion, Balloons, Grand Warden, and Stone Slammer. Use the remaining spells on the troops, allowing them to clear the base core. Do keep an eye on the Archer Queen at the same time, and drop another spell on her when required. This attack usually works with any TH13 base but should be avoided if all the crucial defenses are together in the core.

Army composition:

7 Electro Dragons

5 Healers

4 Balloons

4 Rage spells

3 Freeze spells

Balloons, Rage spell, Freeze spell, and Stone Slammer (Clan Castle)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback